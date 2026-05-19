Central Valley baseball runs out of steam on 300-mile road trip; Medical Lake, Lakeside boys soccer fall | State prep roundup

From staff reports

The Central Valley baseball team made an impressive run through the District 6 3A tournament, winning three straight elimination games on the road – knocking out top-seeded University and third-seeded Mt. Spokane – to reach the state tournament.

But forced to make a 303-mile trip one way on Tuesday, the Bears’ good fortune ran out.

The Shorewood Stormrays broke open a tight game with three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth, eliminating the Bears 9-1 in a State 3A opening-round game at Meridian Park Fields in Shorewood.

The 13th-seeded Stormrays (19-5) advanced to take on fourth-seeded Decatur in a first-round game on Saturday.

The 20th-seeded Bears finished their season at 9-17.

It was 1-1 entering the bottom of the fifth. Shorewood had one on with two down but two consecutive walks loaded the bases, then a third forced in the go-ahead run.

Cameron Falk followed with a two-run single to make it 4-1, then the Stormrays rallied for five in the sixth to pull away.

Falk finished 2 for 3 with a walk, and leadoff hitter Lorenzo Jaramillo had two hits and three runs. Max Rojas picked up the win with 3 1/3 shutout innings of relief, striking out five.

The Bears tied the game in the third when Aaron Belarde singled, went to second with Desean Dunbar walked, and scored on a single by Tyson Blake.

Nixon Spear and Owen Bendele had two hits apiece for Central Valley.

Oroville 10, Garfield-Palouse 0: Will Moreau struck out 13 batters over 52/3 innings and the fifth-seeded Hornets (17-3) eliminated the visiting 12th-seeded Vikings (10-7) in six innings in a State 1B opening-round game at Oroville High School.

Moreau allowed three hits and three walks, giving way to Tucker Accord for the final out.

Oroville advances to play fourth-seeded Dayton in a quarterfinal at Murr Sports Park on Saturday.

Boys soccer

Tonasket 8, Medical Lake 0: The 15th-seeded Tigers (15-7) eliminated the visiting 18th-seeded Cardinals (9-9-1) in a State 1A game. Details were unavailable.

Wapato 6, Lakeside 1: The 13th-seeded Wolves (14-7) eliminated the 20th-seeded Eagles (11-5-2) in a State 1A game. Details were unavailable.