EPA to end some limits on ‘forever chemicals’ in drinking water

By Lisa Friedman New York Times

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration announced Monday it will drop some limits on “forever chemicals” in drinking water that officials had determined can cause cancer and other serious health problems – angering some key activists who had supported President Donald Trump’s campaign.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it would unravel the nation’s first federal drinking water limits for the compounds, perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS. The Biden administration established the limits on six of the substances in 2024, after the agency determined that long-term exposure to PFAS was linked to kidney cancer, immune system suppression, developmental delays in infants and children, and other issues.

Instead, the Trump administration will issue narrower regulations that rescind protections for four of the substances and continue to protect against two of the them, though companies will be able to request two extra years to comply with those.

But the move, which had been planned for more than a year, has sparked fury within the Make America Healthy Again movement, a diverse group of anti-vaccine activists, wellness influencers and others who make up a key part of Trump’s coalition.

Lee Zeldin, the EPA administrator, sought to counter that anger by appearing Monday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the health and human services secretary who spearheaded the MAHA movement, and announcing nearly $1 billion to help states address the contaminants in drinking water.

“They persist in the environment, they build up in the human body, and addressing them is not optional. It is essential to making America healthy again,” Zeldin said at an event in the wood-paneled Map Room on the first floor of the EPA headquarters.

Zeldin argued that the Biden administration made procedural errors with its drinking water standards and said his EPA will regulate “the right way, following the law and following the science.” He has also raised concerns that water systems could pass costs on to consumers if the compliance deadline wasn’t pushed back. The Biden administration had estimated the rule would cost about $1.5 billion to implement each year, but Congress in 2020 provided about $9 billion to improve drinking water and address chemicals like PFAS.

The Trump administration will continue to protect communities from the chemicals present in the tap water of millions of Americans, Zeldin said. He highlighted the work of companies that create technologies to capture and destroy the substances.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.