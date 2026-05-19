Jackson Cox matches career-high 10 strikeouts, Spokane Indians handle Vancouver 9-2 | NWL baseball

Jackson Cox turned in a strong five-inning stint, then Jacob Humphrey broke open a close game with a two-run, bases-loaded double in the seventh inning, and the Spokane Indians topped the Vancouver Canadians 9-2 in the opener of a six-game High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium on Tuesday.

Humphrey finished with three RBIs while Ethan Hedges and Alan Espinal knocked in two runs apiece for the Indians (16-24).

“(The record) hasn’t been exactly the way we want it, but it’s a long year, you know,” Humphrey said. “We’re going to go on a run and we’re going to win some ballgames.”

Cox allowed two runs on three hits and no walks over five innings, matching a career-high 10 strikeouts.

His only blemish was a first-inning home run.

“(Cox) just continues to progress in all facets of his game, holding runners, filling up the zone,” pitching coach Blaine Beatty said. “You can look at pitch selection or execution on that pitch, but overall just really electric fastball tonight, and just filled up the zone.”

Cox mixed an upper-90s fastball primarily with a devastating curveball.

“Probably one of his better games landing his secondary stuff,” Beatty said. “We talked a little bit about his changeup, but he kind of didn’t need it. He threw a couple cutters, one was the home run, and he just was really good with the fastball and curveball in the zone tonight.”

Cox got two quick strikeouts in the first inning, but left a first-pitch fastball up to C’s catcher Jacob Sharp, who clobbered it halfway up the netting in left field for a two-run home run, his third of the season.

The Indians got one back in the bottom half. Tevin Tucker drew a leadoff walk and went to second on a single by Roynier Hernandez. With two down, Espinal laced a single to left center and Tucker scored without a throw.

The throw came in behind the play, though, and Hernandez appeared to injure himself diving back into second base after taking a turn. After a long visit from the trainer, he stayed in to run the bases but was replaced in the field by Tommy Hopfe in the second inning. Hernandez is hitting .297/.393/.776 in 30 games this season.

Cox tied his career-high in Ks in the fifth inning, setting down C’s designated hitter Kendry Chirinos swinging for the first out of the inning. Cox departed after five and threw 76 pitches, 51 for strikes.

“Our depth with (starting pitchers), and length being able to stretch some guys out – some of them are starting to shine a little bit, and we are finding out more about them,” Beatty said. “But (Cox) has been electric all year, he’s gone deep in the games, and we kind of backed off him a little bit, because he’s going to start again on Sunday.”

The Indians blew it open in the bottom of the seventh. With runners at second and third and one out, a passed ball by C’s catcher Sharp allowed Kevin Fitzer, who led off the inning with a nine-pitch walk, to hustle home with the tying run.

Tucker and Hopfe walked, then Humphrey lined a double to center to knock in two. Hedges added a two-run single and Espinal capped the scoring with an RBI single.

“Big moment in the game. I just wanted to come up big for the team, you know,” Humphrey said. “Fitzer put us in a great position to start that inning off, had a long at bat, a lot of foul balls. Ended up getting on, and you know, the boys after that just did what they did.”

The series continues Wednesday at 6:35 p.m.

Moves: A trio of pitchers were transferred off the roster to Triple-A Albuquerque for the weekend. On Tuesday, RHP Fisher Jameson was returned to the Indians roster, LHP Stu Flesland was assigned to Double-A Hartford and LHP Bryson Van Sickle was sent to Low-A Fresno.”