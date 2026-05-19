Lakeside sets sights on Class 1A state title after near miss last season | Track and field

By Greg Lee The Spokesman-Review

If Lakeside sprinter Brody Doran has his way, a 1A state track and field championship will be secured long before the last event.

Lakeside fell a half point shy of a state title a year ago. King’s leapfrogged past the Eagles of Nine Mile Falls to claim the championship in the last event, the 4x400-meter relay.

King’s collected six points for third, finishing with 66.5 and Lakeside earned three for sixth for 60.

Accepting the trophy for second was difficult considering Lakeside, sitting in third in the relay finale, was third before being passed 5 meters from the finish line.

“It’s definitely going to make us compete better, compete harder, and push ourselves to get as many points as we can,” Doran said. “We really want to make a statement.”

Doran, Jett Winger and Mel Hatch, all seniors, accounted for the majority of Lakeside’s points last year. They’ll carry the load again when state is held May 28-30 at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

“They were pretty heartbroken,” Lakeside coach Casey Monahan said. “They’re back with a renewed focus.”

Doran and Winger ran legs on Lakeside’s state title-winning 4x100. Winger also captured gold in the javelin and Hatch did likewise in the discus and was second in the shot put.

“There were so many places where we could have gotten one more point,” Hatch said. “If I had thrown it another four inches in the shot. If one of our other guys had made it to the finals in the 100. If we had passed one more person in the 4x400. There were so many variables and a lot of what ifs.”

The trio has put what could have been behind them. They’re focused on this week when Lakeside, Medical Lake and Riverside travel to Colville for the District 6 state-qualifying meet to be held over two days, Wednesday and Friday. As the smallest 1A district in the state, just one state berth is available in each event. To earn at-large berths athletes must best state qualifying standards.

Monahan knew his sprinters were talented last year, but when they surged late in the season they exceeded his expectations.

“By the time district came around, our speed just popped,” Monahan said.

And has kept popping. In the 100, for example, Doran has the best time in the state at 10.60 seconds. Junior Bryan Delzer, the anchor on the 4x100, and Winger can each beat the qualifying time of 11.34.

Doran, who also has the state’s top time in the 200 (21.67), will be joined in the event at district by junior Jacob Smith, who also runs the 4x100. Smith is capable of meeting the state qualifying time (22.77). His personal best this spring is 22.42.

The 100 and 200 state finals will be loaded. Doran took third in both events last year. The winners and runners-up in both are back.

Doran didn’t crack 11 seconds in the 100 last year until May, eventually clocking a season-best 10.66 in a preliminary heat at state.

His best event, though, is likely the 200. He broke the school record when he did 21.52 at state.

Doran’s personal best this season is 21.67, and he and his coach believe he’s trending to break his record.

“The 100 at state is going to be a great race, but I don’t know if Brody can be touched in the 200,” Monahan said. “His win at the Pasco Invite was very impressive. He was moving down the track pretty clean and easy.”

Said Doran: “I want to go sub 10.5 in the 100 and sub 21 in the 200.”

Doran will try to qualify for state in a fourth event, the 4x400. He earned four state medals last year including sixth in the 4x400.

He owns four school records. The 4x100 foursome set the mark in the state final last year. Doran wanted the record in the 400 and Monahan gave him one shot in a regular-season ending meet and he got it.

A fifth school record could come in the 4x400. Doran teams with Smith, senior Silas Kaluza and junior Tanner Cummings in the longest sprint relay.

Doran, who has signed to continue running at the University of Montana, wants two individual state titles. If things go perfectly, he could leave Yakima with four gold medals.

Winger runs the first leg in the 4x100 and then hands the baton to Doran, who usually opens a significant lead before Smith and Delzer finish the race.

“(Jett) is one of the best starters I’ve seen in the 4x100,” Monahan said. “He always eats up the stagger on anybody ahead of him. If he could start the 100 with runners ahead of him he’d probably be as fast as Brody. Jett is a competitor to the core.”

Smith is the newest participant on the 4x100, replacing a runner who graduated.

“Jacob has waited his turn,” Monahan said. “I always knew Jacob would take it to the next level.”

Winger won the javelin title last year with a personal best of 202 feet, 6 inches. His best this season is 200-0.

He wants to defend his title and break the school record (203-1).

Winger, the state leader by more than 20 feet, credits the speed work in the 4x100 as a big asset in the javelin.

“The more speed I can have on the runway the farther the javelin is going to go,” said Winger, who plans to throw at Eastern Washington.

Little did Winger’s parents know their son would be speedy when they named him Jett.

“When he started to sprint it helped his javelin out a ton,” Monahan said. “He can do anything. He was one of our best football players. He’s really a great (guitarist). Anything he picks up and tries he’s good at.”

Winger practices with the javelin in hand no more than once a week and rarely lets loose in a meet before the postseason. It’s part of his strategy to stay as fresh as possible for when it counts the most.

Hatch is the second-best thrower in the region that nobody knows about because of a large shadow cast by multitalented Simon Rosselli of Mead. Hatch broke the school record in the shot last year and broke it again this year (59-9). His personal best in the discus is 176-3 and he hopes to break the school record (185-1).

He wants to go out a double state winner in the throws and eclipse 60 feet in the shot.

“That was my goal coming into the year,” said Hatch, who will serve a two-year mission through his church before going on to throw in college. “The dream is (NCAA) Division I.”

Hatch is the state leader by more than five feet in the shot and second in the discus.

“Discus has always been his love, but he came on late in the shot last year,” Monahan said.

Hatch was leading in the shot at state last year before Simon VanderWel of King’s got the winning throw by four inches on his last attempt.

Extra motivation wasn’t needed by Hatch this year. Coming so close in the shot and the team race has lit a fire under Hatch and his teammates.

“We’ve all put in the work and we really want the state title,” Winger said.

What makes Lakeside’s determination to capture a state title even more applaudable is the Eagles likely have the worst track in the state. Voters in April rejected a capital levy that included money to rebuild and resurface the track that is 16 years old. Most tracks are resurfaced after eight years.

“It’s atrocious,” Monahan said. “It’s in the worst shape it’s ever been. We have cracks all over where the foundation is unstable.”

A rubberish material has been applied to fill in the cracks over time, but most have torn loose and worsened.

“It’s not fair to the kids,” Monahan said. “By far it’s the worst track I’ve ever seen. There are a lot of things going against them and we just focus on what we can control.”

That’s why nothing would be sweeter than winning gold in two weeks.

State-qualifying meets

The quest for state berths in 4A, 3A, 2A, 1A, 2B and 1B district meets is this week across the area.

In addition to the state berths allocated for each classification, athletes can earn berths by meeting qualifying standards.

The 4A, 3A and 2A state meets are May 28-30 at Mount Tahoma High School in Tacoma. The 1A, 2B and 1B state meets are at the same time at Zaepfel Stadium in Yakima.

Here’s a look at each district meet:

• District 6 4A/3A: Greater Spokane League and Mid-Columbia Conference athletes converge at Central Valley on Thursday and Friday.

The top three finishers in each event for 4A and 3A advance to state.

• GSL 2A teams gather at West Valley on Thursday.

The top two finishers in each advance qualify for state.

• Northeast A League teams will decide state berths over two days, beginning today and concluding Friday at Colville.

The winners of each event earn state berths.

• The District 6 2B meet is Thursday and Saturday at Whitworth’s Pine Bowl.

The top four finishers in each event qualify for state.

• The District 6 1B meet is Wednesday and Friday at Valley Christian.

The top five finishes in the boys and top six placers in the girls advance to state.