North Central High School: Lucy Woods finds community through clubs, volunteer work

By Azaria Podplesky For The Spokesman-Reivew

Growing up, North Central High School senior Lucy Woods experienced social anxiety. She attended the Enrichment Cooperative at Bryant two days a week in middle school, which helped her become close to a small community.

When it came time for high school, Woods felt like she needed a bigger community and to have “the typical high school experience.” At North Central, she dove right into a variety of clubs and volunteer opportunities.

She participated in speech and debate to build her confidence and help her express herself. She was especially proud of her contributions in regard to water usage and rights for LGBTQ youth.

As Associated Student Body secretary, she is busy organizing the elections for next year’s student government. She is in the National Honor Society and is the president of Shades, the school’s multicultural club, a place for students to have conversations about culture and the world at large.

“I really wanted to find a like-minded community that was really focused on building an inclusive school and lifting others up,” she said.

One piece of that inclusivity work came after Woods and her girlfriend won the titles of homecoming “king” and “queen.” She spoke with administrators who have agreed to make the titles gender neutral in the future.

In partnership with Shades, Woods and the civic engagement club she was a founding member of organized voter registration drives and brought speakers to the school for debates, including the City Council debate she moderated in the fall.

“Students really deserve to have their voice heard, because they play a very valuable role in our society and are the next generation that will lead the world,” she said. “It’s very important to make sure that they feel understood and seen.”

Camellia Munoz worked with Woods her junior and senior years in leadership class, which works to build community inside the school while also completing community service projects.

“Having her in class, Lucy is so great about doing the work that needs to be done and never complaining, never saying, ‘Oh gosh, why are we doing this?’ ” Munoz said, adding that Woods understands the work is critical to building community and culture.

Through leadership, Woods has helped organize various events and celebrations, like Counselor Appreciation Week and Painting With a Purpose, an event that welcomes all for an evening of creativity and mindfulness.

Outside of school, Woods volunteers at Spark Central and at Holmes Elementary School in their Level Up program, working with students to write and edit articles for a newspaper they produce.

“It really helps them to look at some different career paths that they’re really interested in,” she said. “Especially at an elementary school level, it’s amazing to see the light behind their eyes when they are really in something they truly enjoy.”

A past participant of Girls Rock Lab, she now helps the young girls in the program learn to play instruments. She is also one of a handful of students from across the state who is on the Washington Youth Arts Leadership Commission, advocating for the arts and art education in schools.

“The main focus is that when there are financial struggles, especially at the government level, arts programs are typically the first thing to be cut,” she said. “We really highlight the importance of those programs and why they matter to K-12 students.”

After graduation, Woods plans to attend Eastern Washington University where she’ll major in secondary education with a focus on English and a minor in Spanish, a career Munoz said Woods is perfect for.

“Lucy’s really good at building community as well, she is so good at making sure that everybody feels safe and everyone feels important and feels loved,” Munoz said. “From a teacher’s perspective, that is the foundational level. If you can do that, you can teach anything. She’s magical.”