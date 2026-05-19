TikTok star Patriotic Kenny dead at 84

By Jessica Schladebeck New York Daily News New York Daily News

Patriotic Kenny, a Navy veteran and TikTok star famous for spreading positivity, has died. He was 84 years old.

“The tears may never stop flowing,” a tribute shared on Instagram said.

“It is with the most indescribable sadness we share that Patriotic Kenny has passed,” it continued. “He experienced the most profound love and was Earth’s bright light. He passed surrounded by love and he was in peace.”

The influencer, whose real name is Kenny Jary, had some 4 million followers across Instagram and TikTok. Back in March, he revealed to fans he’d been diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer, prompting them to raise more than $300,000 to help cover his medical expenses.

“I don’t know what to say,” Jary said of the support. “That is just unbelievable, and I mean it. You know, if I can make some more kids and people happy and veterans – you know, mainly veterans – I’d be so much happier. I could go down and everything. Thank you.”

It wasn’t the first time fans rallied around Jary. He first went viral back in 2021, after his friend, Amanda Kline, revealed online that he was hoping to purchase a new motorized scooter. The post similarly inspired a fundraiser, and Jary used the extra funds to support his fellow veterans, going on to launch the Patriotic Kenny Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to getting vets mobility equipment. He also served as the organization’s president.

Kline, who helped launch the nonprofit, also confirmed Jary’s death in a post shared online Monday.

“I carry the weight of your grief on top of my own,” she said. “I am so sorry for your loss. Kenny’s videos comforted so many of you in really, really dark times of your lives.”

Kline added that those struggling with his death should watch his videos, adding that they “will never be taken down.”