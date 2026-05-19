What to stream: Best of Pedro Pascal

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

We might not see Pedro Pascal’s face much in his performance as the always-helmeted Din Djarin – better known as the Mandalorian – in the latest “Star Wars” movie installment “The Mandalorian and Grogu.” But his voice and presence while playing the character are undeniable.

In the 12 years since his breakout role on “Game of Thrones,” Pascal has become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but he put in the work for 15 years before that, grinding away in guest roles on TV shows like “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” and working in theater.

However, in celebration of Pascal’s silver screen “Star Wars” turn, we’re looking back at our favorite of his roles and where to stream them, if you just can’t get enough.

When Pascal joined the cast of “Game of Thrones” in the fourth season in 2014, as Dornish prince Oberyn Martell, the HBO series was already a behemoth hit. Still, he made a splash as the dashing fighter who faced off against The Mountain, and the performance launched him as a star. In case you missed it, stream “Game of Thrones” on HBO Max.

Almost immediately after, he co-starred in the Netflix hit “Narcos” from 2015-2017, as Javier Peña, eventually taking over the lead role and narration in the third and final season. Stream the series on Netflix.

He also made a splash as the character Agent Whiskey in Matthew Vaughn’s cheeky Bond send up “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” playing antagonist to Taron Egerton’s unlikely spy Eggsy. Stream “Kingsman: The Golden Circle” on HBO Max.

Pascal’s also managed to appear in both DC and Marvel comic book movie adaptations, co-starring in the “Wonder Woman” sequel, “Wonder Woman 1984,” directed by Patty Jenkins, and set in the 1980s. Years later, he starred as Rex Reed in the groovy, googie-style 1960s take on “The Fantastic Four,” “The Fantastic 4: First Steps.” Stream “Wonder Woman 1984” on HBO Max and “The Fantastic 4: First Steps” on Disney+.

But no one had a better run than Pedro from 2023 to 2025. He was critically acclaimed for his performance as Joel Miller in the HBO series “The Last of Us,” based on the video game, and he also starred as General Acacius in the Ridley Scott sequel “Gladiator II” opposite Paul Mescal and Denzel Washington. Stream “The Last of Us” on HBO Max and “Gladiator II” on Paramount+.

In 2025, Pascal also made time for some indie films among all the action, co-starring in Celine Song’s sophomore feature “Materialists,” as Harry, a handsome, dashing wealthy man who sweeps Dakota Johnson’s matchmaker off her feet. He also sparred with Joaquin Phoenix in Ari Aster’s searing political satire “Eddington,” which examines the cultural fallout of the 2020 pandemic. Finally, check out the underrated Bay Area anthology horror comedy “Freaky Tales” by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Pascal joins the ensemble for this quirky, but memorable film. Stream all three “Materialists,” “Eddington,” and “Freaky Tales” on HBO Max.