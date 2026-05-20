Alexis Hernandez homers twice, Spokane Indians fall 7-5 to Vancouver | NWL baseball

Spokane Indians outfielder Jacob Humphrey tracks down a long fly ball against the Vancouver Canadians on May 20, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

Pitcher Nolan Perry was a 12th-round pick of the Toronto Blue Jays in 2022. But on Wednesday, he pitched like a “bonus baby.”

Perry struck out 10 over five shutout innings and the Vancouver Canadians held off the Spokane Indians 7-5 in the second of a six-game High-A Northwest League game at Avista Stadium on Wednesday.

Perry gave up one hit and one walk, throwing 52 of his 83 pitches for strikes. Outfielder Alexis Hernandez homered twice for Vancouver, and third baseman Dub Gleed went 3-for-4 with a homer.

Jacob Humphrey had two hits, including a home run, with two runs and two RBIs for the Indians.

It was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Hernandez launched a no-doubt solo home run off the caboose in right center for his fourth home run of the season.

Vancouver (17-24) added to its lead in the fifth as Indians starter Jordy Vargas hit a wall – but it could have been worse. Manuel Beltre led off with a single and went to second on an errant pickoff throw by Vargas. A groundout put runners at the corners, then Beltre scored on a wild pitch by Vargas, who proceeded to walk the next two batters.

Peyton Williams hit a hard line drive to center that Jacob Humphrey laid out to make the catch and save extra bases, then manager Tom Sutaris came out for Vargas, who ended up throwing 87 pitches, just 48 for strikes.

Reliever Francis Rivera walked Hernandez to load the bases with two down but struck out Carter Cunningham to quash the threat.

Gleed led off the fifth with a double into the left field corner, went to third on a groundout and scored on a single by Beltre to make it 3-0. Brennan Orf walked, and he and Beltre pulled off a double steal, then J.R. Freethy singled to left to plate another run.

Hernandez went deep again in the seventh off reliever Hunter Omlid. Gleed followed with his third of the season two batters later to make it 6-0.

The Indians (16-25) made some noise in the bottom half. Humphrey and Ethan Hedges hit back-to-back doubles off reliever Carson Myers for the home team’s first run, then Alan Espinal knocked in Hedges for another. Espinal went to second on a wild pitch, then took third on a passed ball and scored when Max Belyeu reached on a fielding error.

But Vancouver got one of those back in the eighth when Hayden Gilliland singled and came around on a long double by Peyton Williams.

The Indians weren’t done though. Kevin Fitzer hit a one-out single in the eighth then Humphrey knocked one off the caboose for his fifth homer of the season to make it a two-run game.

But that’s where the comeback stalled as they went scoreless in the ninth.

The series continues Thursday at 6:35 p.m.