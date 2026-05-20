Costco’s chicken tenders are going viral. But not everyone can get them; plus food court unveils Caramel Churro Sundae

By Gabe Hauari USA TODAY

Social media users may have recently seen videos circulating of chicken tenders being available at Costco food courts.

TikTok user MikeyAroundChicago posted a TikTok on May 4 showing the food ​court menu at the Costco warehouse in Schaumburg, Illinois. The menu displayed an option for a 5-piece breaded chicken breast strips ⁠accompanied by a dipping sauce for $6.99.

It is unclear how many locations have ‌the chicken tenders or if Costco is ​planning to roll them out nationwide. The company did not immediately respond to a USA TODAY request for comment.

While chicken tenders are not currently widely available at Costco ⁠warehouses in the U.S., Costco members in ‌Canada and Australia have ‌been able to enjoy the menu item for a few years now. According to reporting from ⁠TastingTable, tenders were introduced in Canadian warehouses around 2023 and in Australia in 2024.

Costco unveils new Caramel Churro ‌Sundae

The membership warehouse club ‌known for its food court with low prices and hot dog deals launched a new dessert last month – the ⁠Caramel Churro Sundae.

The Caramel Churro Sundae is the ​latest addition to Costco’s ⁠lineup ​of sundaes, which have previously rotated to include fun flavors like the Double Chocolate Mint Sundae and Caramel Brownie Sundae. The dessert costs $2.99.

The treat features vanilla ice cream, salted ⁠caramel sauce, and churro bites, according to a Costco social media post featuring a description of the dessert.

Costco has not publicly said how ⁠long the Caramel Churro Sundae will be at the food court, but specialty flavors have been available for a limited time in the past.