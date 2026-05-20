Mariners’ J.P. Crawford open to move to 3B, opening door for Colt Emerson at SS

By Adam Jude Seattle Times

Upon the arrival of 20-year-old top prospect Colt Emerson on Sunday, Mariners veteran shortstop J.P. Crawford approached Dan Wilson with an idea.

If you need me to play third base, I’m willing to give it a try, Crawford told the Mariners manager, in a nutshell.

The potential shift is still in an exploratory stage, but Crawford made his first appearance with the Mariners at third base on Wednesday morning during some light pregame drills, with Emerson taking ground balls at shortstop.

The 31-year-old Crawford was a late scratch from Wednesday’s lineup against the White Sox because of a triceps contusion in his throwing arm, after being hit by pitches in his right arm in back-to-back games Sunday and Monday.

Crawford did not make any throws from third base Wednesday morning as he manages his sore right arm.

Crawford had initially been listed as the starter at shortstop, batting leadoff, for the series finale at T-Mobile Park.

Emerson, instead, was moved from third base to shortstop in the new lineup, a signal that the shortstop succession plan is perhaps beginning earlier than the Mariners initially planned.

“J.P. is … a selfless player,” Wilson said Wednesday morning, “and he’ll go wherever anybody needs him to go.”

After Crawford approached Wilson on Sunday, Crawford’s agent followed up with a phone call to Mariners GM Justin Hollander on Sunday evening.

“Not many players in his position would be willing to do this,” Hollander said. “He loves the Mariners and he wants to do anything to win a World Series here.”

Crawford, an unofficial team captain, is the longest-tenured player on the Mariners roster, in his eighth season as the starting shortstop. He won the AL Gold Glove in 2020, and last year, he surpassed Alex Rodriguez as the Mariners’ all-time leader in games played at the position.

He did appear in 26 games at third base during his first two seasons with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2017 and ’18.

Crawford is in the final year of a five-year, $51 million extension he signed in April 2022, and he remains one of the Mariners’ most productive offensive players, with more walks (29) than strikeouts (28). He ranks among the top 10 shortstops this season in homers (six), on-base percentage (.358) and wRC+ (119, with 100 representing league average).

On March 31, the Mariners signed Emerson to an eight-year, $95 million contract, the largest deal ever for a player who had yet to make his MLB debut.

Emerson made his MLB debut Sunday, starting at third base for the Mariners. He got his first big-league hit – a three-run homer – in a 6-1 win Monday night.

And with Crawford managing his sore right arm, Emerson made his first start at shortstop in Tuesday’s 2-1 loss to the White Sox, cleanly handling all four of his defensive opportunities.

Emerson’s defensive progress in the minor leagues had drawn strong reviews from scouts over the past year, and Mariners management was open about its plan to make Emerson their starting shortstop going into 2027.

Crawford’s defense, meanwhile, has been heavily scrutinized this season. He’s made just three errors in 40 games, with a .980 fielding percentage that ranks 13th among qualified shortstops. He ranks near the bottom of the league, though, in advanced defensive metrics such as Outs Above Average and Defensive Runs Saved.

The Mariners’ opening day third baseman, Brendan Donovan, is on the injured list for the second time this season because of a groin strain.

The Mariners promoted Emerson on Sunday when Donovan landed back on the IL. When Donovan is healthy enough to return, the club plans to shift Donovan into a super-utility role, expected to be in the lineup every day while bouncing between multiple positions (second base, third base, left field, right field and DH).