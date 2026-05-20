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Pullman and East Valley boys soccer eliminated at state | Preps roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school spring sports action from the Greater Spokane League.

Boys soccer

Hockinson 2, Pullman 0: Ryder Cole-Vogler and Brayden Clark scored a goal apiece and the visiting 10th-seeded Hawks (16-4) eliminated the seventh-seeded Greyhounds (13-3-2) in a State 2A match. Fernando Guzman made five saves for Pullman.

Bainbridge 6, East Valley 1: The top-seeded Spartans (20-0) eliminated the visiting 16th-seeded Knights (9-8-3) in a State 2A match. Details were unavailable.