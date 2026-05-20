Top Ferguson adviser exits for private sector

By Jerry Cornfield Washington State Standard

An original member of Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson’s executive leadership team, who played a key role in boosting the administration’s cooperation with tribes, resigned last month for a private sector job.

Jaime Martin, Ferguson’s external relations director since November 2024, is an enrolled member of the Snoqualmie Tribe and is believed to be the first Native American to serve on the senior staff of a Washington governor.

Martin is viewed widely as an architect and driving force behind the groundbreaking executive order Ferguson issued last October to fortify the state’s relationship with tribal governments.

“I am honored to have managed the development of the executive order,” Martin said Tuesday evening. She said that when she accepted Ferguson’s appointment, she did so with the hope of “continuing to advance the governor’s long-standing efforts to improve state-tribal relations.”

Martin, whose last day in the governor’s office was April 10, said she intends to keep working to support those relationships in her new job starting next month at the Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton law firm.

“Her appointment is historic, but her day-to-day work is what counted, helping to make sure tribal voices were heard and respected,” said Rebecca George, executive director of the Washington Indian Gaming Association. “She brought a deep understanding of tribal governments, state government and the government-to-government relationships that make Washington strong.”

Prior to working in Ferguson’s administration, Martin served as the Snoqualmie Tribe’s executive director of government relations and special projects.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in history and political science from the University of Washington, and an executive master’s degree in public administration from the Evans School of Public Policy and Governance. She is the first in her family to graduate from college, according to the Snoqualmie Tribe.

Ferguson, in a statement, called Martin “an important member of my team” who helped “set my administration up for success.”

He cited her role in crafting the executive order and praised her for organizing bill signing ceremonies across the state, “ensuring that people don’t always have to come to Olympia to see legislation that matters to them signed into law.”

“Jaime’s skill and dedication made a difference for the people of our state,” he said. “I’m grateful for her work, and hope we have the opportunity to work together again in the future.”

Martin, in her March 26 resignation letter, expressed deep appreciation to Ferguson for getting a chance to work in the governor’s office.

Her duties, which included overseeing the cadre of regional outreach representatives, are being divided among other staff, said Brionna Aho, Ferguson’s spokesperson. Amanda Fisher, director of international relations and protocol, will lead outreach, Aho said.

Martin’s departure ends a period of relative calm for Ferguson after a tumultuous first year.

In March last year, as the 2025 session neared its conclusion, his legislative director and deputy legislative director quit. Less than a week later, Mike Webb, a close confidante and chief strategy officer, resigned amid complaints that he fomented a toxic workplace that led to those earlier exits.

Then, in July, policy director Sahar Fathi took an extended leave, returning in January to a newly created post of chief impact officer. Kenneth Martin, who filled in during Fathi’s absence, was named policy director.