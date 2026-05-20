Tuesday, May 20, Letters to the Editor

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Praise for Baumgartner

Congressman Baumgartner’s latest update on his activity in the 5th Congressional District will have Democrats demanding his resignation! He met with a wide range of constituents, including business leaders, members of Eastern Washington tribes, ranchers, farmers, mayors, county commissioners, the Spokane Valley Chamber of Commerce, students, future military leaders and many others. He was engaging with as many people as possible to discuss legislation, answers questions and tried his best to learn the issues and challenges of those he represents. He tries to find workable solutions for problems and refuses to play the blame game.

Democrats will insist this isn’t enough, or he met with the wrong people, or he was spending too much on expensive gas driving around his district. They will insist we need new leadership, that a Democrat can do everything better and “save our democracy.” Democrats seem to complain quite a bit, but they seldom offer specific solutions or plans to improve life in the 5th District unless it involves a large amount of unobtainable funds. They dislike the Congressman because he’s effective and actually delivers. He won’t be easy to replace with someone from their camp, and that just loosens their hinges a little bit more.

Dave McCann

Spokane

Support the ‘Spokane 3’

Nothing shows just how deeply into America’s heartland Trump’s paranoia runs than watching it unfold locally. After pardoning the Jan. 6 terrorists who were convicted of actual conspiracy by a legitimate court and labeling them “patriots,” his regime charges three Spokane citizens engaged in lawful protests with conspiracy against the government.

Meanwhile, Trump is suing his own Justice Department for $10 billion and pressuring it to settle the case before a legitimate judge can rule on its merit only so he can reap millions without having to produce any proof of actual wrongdoing or damage. Each of these cases is an example of Trump’s belief that anything that benefits or supports him is fine, regardless of fact or lack of fact, and anything, anyone, that opposes him is wrong.

Trying these three protesters for destruction of property or obstruction of justice would be acceptable, if a stretch. Accusing them of conspiracy without a shred of evidence can have only one purpose, intimidation – Trump’s “injustice” system will use any means necessary to intimidate, punish, attack, strike fear into anyone who opposes him – if you doubt this just ask any of the hundreds of federal employees who have been fired or pushed out of office for expressing any opinion or objection to any of Trump’s actions.

Please, don’t let this campaign of terror succeed – support the “Spokane 3”and all true patriots who are trying to make the American system work as intended, not as one megalomaniac demands.

Steve Blewett

Spokane

Healthcare cuts show need for leadership change

Have you ever felt like the rug was pulled out from under you – suddenly, without warning? Thousands in Washington’s 5th Congressional District may soon feel exactly that as major Medicaid cuts begin to take effect.

Rep. Michael Baumgartner voted for the Big Beautiful Bill (2025) with significant Medicaid rollbacks. In District 5, nearly 29% of residents rely on Medicaid, with more than 50% of children covered.

As an OB-GYN, I care for many of these patients every day.

These cuts affect not only current but future enrollees; loss of coverage frequently translates to delayed ER care.

Emergency rooms must treat them and will no longer be reimbursed for much of that care. Rural hospitals, already operating on thin margins, may be forced to close.

That means longer drives for laboring mothers, stroke patients, trauma victims and cardiac emergencies. In many of our rural communities, hospitals are also the largest employers. Their closure means lost jobs, weakened local economies and communities pushed further into crisis.

Most cuts begin Jan. 1, after the midterms – the timing is no accident.

This is why leadership matters. Bajun Mavalwalla, a retired U.S. Army officer with more than two decades of service, understands rural communities, veterans, working families and the importance of protecting access to healthcare – not just talking about it. His life of public service reflects the kind of leadership Eastern Washington needs.

Voters deserve to know who made these choices – and who will fight to protect them.

Bernadine Bank

Colbert