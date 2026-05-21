Billie Jean King just graduated from college at 82 in a true ‘super ager’ move

By Sydney Page Washington Post

In 1961, Billie Jean King enrolled at what was then Los Angeles State College, but left after three years to pursue professional tennis.

She went on to become one of the sport’s most iconic players, reaching No. 1 in the world ranking and winning 39 Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles. She also became a staunch advocate for gender equality and made history as the first female athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Despite her long list of accolades, the unfinished degree bothered her. On May 18, at age 82, King walked across the stage at California State University at Los Angeles and collected the Bachelor of Arts in history she had begun more than six decades earlier.

“It is a privilege for me to be here as a member of your graduating class,” she said during her commencement speech. “Yeah, baby! Only 61 years!”

She explained why it held extra meaning for her.

“Like so many of today’s graduates,” King said, “I am the very first member of my immediate family to graduate from college.”

Research suggests King’s late-life accomplishment is more than a milestone - it’s the kind of behavior associated with becoming a “super ager.”

According to Eric Topol, a cardiologist and longevity researcher who directs the Scripps Research Translational Institute, two strong contributors to healthy aging are continuing to learn new things and keeping a sense of purpose. King’s decision to return to college in her 80s hits both.

“This can’t do anything but help her get to being a super ager,” said Topol, author of “Super Agers: An Evidence-Based Approach to Longevity.”

A super ager, as Topol defines it, is anyone over 85 with good cognitive function, and without neurodegenerative disease, cancer or cardiovascular disease.

Topol said there are two systems in the human body that researchers increasingly believe are the main determinants of health span - the brain and the immune system.

“They are really what accounts for why healthy aging occurs in some people,” he said. “Nurturing the brain definitely helps to drive healthy aging.”

Topol explained that there is more robust evidence for why physical activity is important for longevity - “The data for that is overpowering,” he said. But cognitive engagement leans in a similar direction, he said, though there isn’t as much research on it.

King - who was not available for an interview with The Washington Post - has certainly led a physically active life. She has said she returned to school because she wanted to finish what she started.

“I came back with a purpose,” she said in her commencement speech. “I like completing things. It’s like shaking hands at the net after a match.”

While keeping mentally busy has cognitive benefits, Topol said, completing a college degree goes deeper, since it involves learning a new skill - which has shown to help prevent neurodegenerative disease - and having a purpose, which has been documented to promote healthy aging.

“This has a dual benefit,” Topol said. “This is a twofer, because it’s a purpose, and it’s a brain health-promoter.”

The same would apply, Topol noted, to learning a new language, taking up a musical instrument or pursuing any long-term intellectual challenge later in life.

King, who was born and raised in Long Beach, California, told the graduating class about her family: a firefighter father, a homemaker mother who later worked outside of the house and a younger brother, Randy Moffitt, who pitched in the major leagues for 12 years.

She also reflected on the causes that shaped her life on and off the court.

“Tennis is a global sport, and it became my platform. But equality was my dream; to make the world a better place,” she said.

King closed her speech by dropping bits of wisdom for the graduating class:

“Champions practice their strength. Concentrate on what you’re strong at and practice it.”

“Everything you do, winning or losing, good or bad, it’s feedback, not failure.”

“Don’t take things personally. That’s really important. Don’t let others define you – you define yourself.”

“Pressure is a privilege. And champions adjust or adapt.”

“Have fun, be fearless and make history.”

Afterward, King and a group of Cal State LA student-athletes hit signed tennis balls into the crowd.

“It’s a nice inspiration to see somebody as an octogenarian getting a college degree,” Topol said. “It’s terrific. It’s rare. It’s great that people can take the initiative and get it done.”

Speaking to reporters after graduation, King said she hopes her accomplishment motivates others.

“Sometimes you think, I’ll try something and it’ll be nice,” King said. “This isn’t nice - this is magnificent. My hope is that I inspire even one person to go back.”

In an Instagram post the following day, King expressed how much her degree means to her.

“It is never too late to learn, to grow, or to chase the dream that still quietly calls your name,” she wrote. “Whether you’re 18 or 82, your goals are still worthy of pursuit. Never let anyone convince you that your moment has passed.”