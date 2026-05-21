BLM adds day-use fees for popular North Idaho camping sites

From staff reports

From staff reports

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is implementing new fee schedules at three recreation sites within the Idaho Panhandle that are managed by the Coeur d’Alene Field Office.

The fees, according to a news release, are needed to improve visitor experience.

Federal officials approved the fees in the 2024 business plans and come in response to significantly increased demand for public access to outdoor recreation and amenities based on an expanding North Idaho population.

By charging fees, it provides the BLM with resources needed to cover higher operational and maintenance costs associated with additional use, according to the release.

The fees include a $5 day-use fee for Killarney Lake, Mica Bay Boater Park and Huckleberry Campground.

Visitors with an America the Beautiful Pass or the Coeur d’Alene Field Office Annual Day-Use Pass, which can be purchased using fee machines at Blackwell and Mineral Ridge boat launch or at the Coeur d’Alene Field Office, are exempt from the day‑use fee, but they must still complete an on-site fee envelope.

The fee changes were determined through a comparative cost review of similar public and private facilities in surrounding counties, according to the news release.

Operational and maintenance costs include trash removal, vault toilet pumping, improving picnic site amenities, vandalism repair and road and trail maintenance.

The business plan includes rationale for fee increases, operating costs, comparisons to other campgrounds with similar amenities and anticipated revenue. The proposals went through public comment and review from the BLM Idaho Resource Advisory Council prior to being approved.

Learn more by reading the business plan at Recreation Site Business Plans | Bureau of Land Management or call the Coeur d’Alene Field Office at 208-769-5000.

Hiawatha Trail opens

The Route of the Hiawatha officially opens for the season on Friday.

Featuring views of the mountains and towering trestles, the tunnel experience through the Bitterroot Mountains remains an unforgettable adventure.

For those who seek trail passes, visit hiawatha.whitepeakstechnologies.com/trailpasses.