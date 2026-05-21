Bonnie Raitt brings Americana hits to Spokane, in concerts featuring Nez Perce vocalist Julia Keefe

From staff reports

Critically acclaimed singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt will be bringing her slew of award-winning Americana tunes to the Fox Theater.

From rock and country to blues and folk, Raitt’s sound has remained tried and true in roots Americana since her 1971 self-titled debut. Raitt’s classic guitar skills and deep, often political lyricism have also defined much of her career.

After a career that was already spanning nearly two decades, Raitt found the top of the charts and multiple Grammy wins with her five-times platinum 1989 record, “Nick of Time.” Her next record, “Luck of the Draw,” was released in 1991 and continued her Grammy success. It has since been certified platinum seven times.

Raitt has become known for songs such as “Something to Talk About,” “I Can’t Make You Love Me,” “Have A Heart,” “Runaway” and her cover of John Prine’s “Angel from Montgomery.”

Raitt will perform a sold-out show at the Fox Theater on Thursday and will be joined by Julia Keefe from Kamiah, Idaho.

Keefe’s father, Tom, said the concert “brings together two generations of female vocalists who first met nearly 30 years ago at one of the many benefit concerts Bonnie has performed over the years in Spokane and across the Pacific Northwest.”

After the show, Tom said that Julie proclaimed, during their drive home from Missoula, “I want to be like Bonnie when I grow up!”

“She is really excited to be welcoming Bonnie back to ‘Mildred Bailey country’ in what is certain to be an unforgettable night,” Tom wrote.

The Nez Perce Tribe jazz vocalist, who grew up in Spokane, is now based in New York City. Julia has opened for the likes of 20-time Grammy Award-winner Tony Bennett and four-time Grammy Award-winner Esperanza Spalding. Julia is leading the campaign for Bailey’s induction into the Jazz Hall of Fame at Lincoln Center.