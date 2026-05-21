Colton, Wilbur-Creston-Keller softball advance to 1B quarterfinals | State roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Thursday’s high school state tournament action.

SoftballColton 11, Muckleshoot Tribal 1: Alexis Alred went 2-for-3 with two doubles, four RBI and two runs and the sixth-seeded Wildcats (19-5) eliminated the visiting 11th-seeded Kings (12-7) in five innings in a State 1B first-round game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Meredith Bell finished with three hits, an RBI and one run for Colton, which advanced to quarterfinal against third-seeded Almira/Coulee-Hartline on Friday at 1:00 p.m.

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 16, Wahkiakum 6: Lexi Rimpler went 3-for-4 with three doubles, three RBI and three runs and the fifth-seeded Wildcats (17-3) eliminated the 12th-seeded Mules (6-8) in six innings in a State 1B first-round game at Gateway Sports Complex.

WCK advanced to quarterfinal against fourth-seeded DeSales on Friday at 1:00 p.m.