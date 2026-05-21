Former Idaho coach Dennis Erickson named to Big Sky Hall of Fame

From staff reports

The Big Sky Conference announced its 2026 Hall of Fame class on Thursday, headlined by Dennis Erickson, who launched a legendary head-coaching career at the University of Idaho from 1982-85.

Erickson arrived in Moscow at 34 for his first job as a head coach and led the Vandals to two Big Sky titles and a pair of playoff appearances. His tenure was short, but turned the program around. He became the Vandals’ all-time wins leader (32-15) before leaving to take the head coaching job at Wyoming.

Before his arrival, the Vandals had four winning seasons the previous four decades. Erickson began a streak of 15 consecutive winning seasons at Idaho from 1982-96.

Erickson went on to coach Washington State for two seasons, leading the team to a 9-3 record in 1988 and a win in the Aloha Bowl – the Cougars’ first bowl win since 1916. Erickson then took over at Miami, where he won national championships in 1989 and 1991, before jumping to the NFL to lead the Seattle Seahawks from 1995-98.

Erickson also won three Big Sky titles as the quarterback for Montana State from 1966-68, twice named to the All-Big Sky first team.

Erickson is joined in the Big Sky HoF class by Vandals track and field athlete Jackie Ross Mattox, who was a 10-time Big Sky champion jumper from 1989-93.

Also to be honored is longtime Eastern Washington volleyball coach Pam Parks, who led the Eagles to three NCAA Tournaments and holds the program wins record at 310.

The 2026 class will be inducted on July 25 at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

2026 Big Sky Hall of Fame Class