Iran’s football team seeks World Cup travel visas for US, Canada

By Selcan Hacaoglu and Firat Kozok Bloomberg

Iran’s football team paused training in southern Turkey on Thursday to pursue travel visas for the US and Canada ahead of this summer’s FIFA World Cup, according to the state-run Anadolu Agency.

The step signals Iran’s intention to take part in the tournament, which begins on June 11, coinciding with efforts to end hostilities with the US, one of the World Cup co-hosts.

The players were required to visit the embassies of US and Canada in Ankara as part of the visa application process. Their visit to the Turkish capital comes as Iran assessed the latest peace proposal from Washington to avoid a resumption of a war that started on Feb. 28 when Israel and the US launched airstrikes on the Islamic Republic.

The team has been training near the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya since Monday, though it remains unclear how long the camp will continue.

The US and Canadian embassies in Ankara declined to comment on visa matters, citing privacy concerns. Iran’s embassy did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

A handful of team members visited the consular section of the US embassy in Ankara. One player smiled when asked whether his visa application had been successful, Anadolu reported. Most of the team applied for Canadian visas through an application center, the agency said.

US President Donald Trump said in March that while the team would be welcomed, he could not guarantee its safety. Los Angeles Host Committee President Kathryn Schloessman also said the city would implement additional security measures if Iran plays its scheduled World Cup matches there.

Iranian Football Federation President Mehdi Taj responded by saying the team would not travel to the US without security guarantees and called for its matches to be moved from the US to Mexico.

Iran is scheduled to play its first World Cup match against New Zealand in Inglewood, California on June 15. The tournament is being co-hosted by the US, Canada and Mexico from June 11 to July 19.