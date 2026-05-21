Soroptimist International of Spokane celebrates centennial

Members of Soroptimist International of Spokane pose for a photo Friday in Spokane Valley. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

In this series, we celebrate special interest groups. Whether you get together to play tennis, board games, take long walks, eat lunch, create art, connect with your neighbors or gather with friends, nothing is too small to celebrate. Please share your story with us by emailing Cindy Hval at dchval@juno.com or call Kimberly Lusk at (509) 459-5457.

On Friday afternoon, a mannequin fashion display at CenterPlace Regional Event Center highlighted the changes in women’s wear over the past 100 years.

The glance down memory lane was part of Soroptimist International of Spokane’s centennial celebration.

In 1926, the group was established as the first all-women’s club in Spokane. Its mission? To improve the lives of women and girls.

Soroptimist is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment. Coined from the Latin words soror (sister) and optima (best) – meaning “best for women” – the group focuses on grassroots projects to improve the lives of women facing significant obstacles.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate this significant anniversary, which reflects not only our journey but also the resilience and progress of our beloved Spokane,” said Rose Jaeger, club president. “We believe that every story we’ve helped create is a vital thread in our community’s history. This celebration is as much about recognizing our past as it is about inspiring future generations.”

Originally part of the Sequim, Washington, club, she joined the Spokane group when she moved to the area.

“There’s something in me that wants to give back to the community,” Jaeger said. “For 100 years, SIS has not only been a beacon for women’s empowerment but has also played an integral role in shaping the tapestry of Spokane’s history.”

As the mother of three daughters, she found the goal of offering support to other women appealing.

Although Spokane’s membership has declined over the past century, the small club continues its valuable work by presenting Live Your Dream Awards.

These grants provide women with the financial resources to improve their education, skills and employment prospects.

In 1926, the awards ranged from $150 to $200. Now, the club provides $1,000 and $1,500 grants.

Jaeger said the majority of funds are raised through mini auctions, progressive dinners and “Make and Take” events.

“We make wreaths, greeting cards, or table centerpieces and charge a fee,” she said. “You make the item and take it home with you.”

Suzanne Bettinger learned about SIS while she was employed at Spokane Colleges.

“It’s an international organization, so it doesn’t matter how big your club is,” she said. “Together we have global impact.”

The club meets on the third Saturday of the month in Spokane Valley.

Soroptimist International also sponsors “Dream It, Be It,” an educational curriculum featuring career-planning and goal-setting for girls, sixth-12th grade.

“For the past several years, we’ve collaborated with the Girl Scouts’ career event,” Bettinger said.

The Live Your Dream Award continues to make an impact in the community.

She explained that the grants go to women who are the head of their household.

“Not necessarily single moms, but women with dependents,” Bettinger said.

Michelle Eichler received one of the grants and said it made a big difference in her life.

“I did home health care and raised my kids, but in 2021, an injury changed the trajectory of my life.”

An instructor at SCC encouraged her to apply for the grant.

“It’s part of the reason I went back to school,” she said. “It gave me a sense of value to receive this encouragement.”

Not only did Eichler receive a cash award, but the club took her under its wing.

“They gave my children Christmas presents over the years,” she said. “It’s an amazing group of women. I’ve got to participate in Make and Takes and hand out awards to new recipients.”

On Sunday, Eichler graduated from Whitworth University and hopes to open a sensory greenhouse and garden for the community.

Stories like that are why Karen Kerr joined Soroptimist International of Spokane a couple of years ago.

“When I retired, I wanted to find volunteer opportunities to feel like I’m making a difference,” she said. “Their mission spoke to me.”

Kerr said she met a wonderful group of ladies in the club and found encouragement in seeing how the grants help women.

“It does my heart good,” she said. “In light of the world situation, it gives me peace of mind that I’m doing what I can to help.”

For more information visitsoroptimistspokane.org/ or find them on Facebook at facebook.com/soroptimistofspokane.