This day in history: Fans would be searched before Spokane Doobie Brothers concert. Developer proposed Rockwood Terrace development

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: The fans of the upcoming Doobie Brothers concert could expect to be searched before gaining admittance to the Spokane Coliseum.

A judge refused to issue an injunction against rock concert searches, ruling that they were “reasonable and justified by severe problems at past concerts with spectators throwing bottles, becoming intoxicated on alcohol or drugs, and assaulting police officers.”

The police chief said persons will be asked to open or remove their coats and open purses for visual inspection.

“The officers will not touch people being searched unless there is probable cause to believe they are carrying contraband or a weapon,” said the Chronicle.

From 1926: Spokane real estate man Robert Grinnell announced the launch of Rockwood Terrace, “a tract of view lots east of Manito,” and said he was bullish on Spokane’s future.

Spokane real estate agent Robert Grinnell announced the launch of Rockwood Terrace, “a tract of view lots east of Manito,” the Spokane Daily Chronicle reported on May 21, 1926.

“People seem to think it takes nerve to put a tract of this character on the market at this time, but what this country needs is more optimism and less pessimism,” he told a gathering of the Spokane Realty Board. “True, we have had seven lean years, but the future points to seven prosperous years. This year we are practically assured of the best crops in our history. Building is active. Our industries in most cases are running at capacity. Eastern people with new money and new blood are looking to the Inland Empire with its varied natural resources.”

Also on this day

(From onthisday.com)

1927: Aviator Charles Lindbergh, in the Spirit of St. Louis, lands in Paris after the first solo air crossing of the Atlantic.