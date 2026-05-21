US opens Greenland consulate as unease grows over Trump push

By Sanne Wass Bloomberg

The US is facing protests in Greenland’s capital as a new consulate opening fuels concerns over Washington’s designs for the island.

The US will inaugurate a new consulate building in Nuuk on Thursday, its first in Greenland since the 1950s. It marks a more permanent American presence on the Arctic island, where unease has grown since President Donald Trump revived talk of acquiring the territory. Protests are planned later in the day.

The facility is aimed at bringing the US and Greenland “closer,” said Kenneth Howery, US ambassador to Denmark, speaking at the Future Greenland conference in Nuuk on Wednesday. While the US reestablished its diplomatic presence in Nuuk in 2020, American officials have until now been housed at facilities run by Denmark’s military.

“This basically shows the level of our commitment over the long term to Greenland,” Howery said. The space will host official visits, business delegations and cultural events, while supporting visiting Americans and offering visa services to Greenlanders, he added.

It comes the same week Trump’s newly appointed envoy to Greenland, Jeff Landry, visited Nuuk on a closely watched trip that reignited worries over Washington’s intentions for the island. Landry has said he plans to brief Trump on Thursday on potential business opportunities in the territory.