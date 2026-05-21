Yellowcard headlines night of pop-punk revival with Plain White T’s and New Found Glory

From staff reports

Yellowcard will front a night of 2000s nostalgia at Northern Quest Resort and Casino.

Founded in Jacksonville, Florida, in 1997, Yellowcard found prominence during the pop-punk explosion of the late ‘90s and 2000s. Their wide use of the violin also drew attention to the band.

With their major-label debut record, “Ocean Avenue,” Yellowcard hit the mainstream – primarily due to the multiplatinum single of the same name. They have also become known for other tracks like “Only One,” “Lights and Sounds,” “Way Away” and “Breathing.”

After a seven-year hiatus, the band reformed in 2022 and released their latest record, “Better Days,” late last year. The record featured popular singles such as the title track and “You Broke Me Too” with Avril Lavigne.

One of the groups joining Yellowcard is New Found Glory. Although they are often classified as a fellow pop-punk group that found success during the genre’s peak, the band also leaned into a heavier, more melodic hardcore sound as well.

New Found Glory is known for songs like “My Friends Over You,” “All Downhill From Here,” “Hit or Miss,” “King of Wishful Thinking,” “Head on Collision,” and more.

The Plain White T’s are last on the list. With more of a soft rock lean, the Illinois band found breakout success with the chart-topping, multiplatinum single “Hey There Delilah” and the 2006 record “Every Second Counts.

The band is also known for songs such as “Rhythm of Love,” “Helium,” “Our Time Now,” and “1, 2, 3, 4.”

Yellowcard and company will perform at Northern Quest Resort and Casino on Monday. Tickets starting at $38.39 can be purchased through the venue website.