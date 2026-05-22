28-year-old identified as man shot by Spokane police Thursday

The armed man who struggled with Spokane police before an officer shot and killed him Thursday morning in the Logan Neighborhood has been identified.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office said Kaleb Hassel, 28, died from a gunshot wound to the head. It ruled Hassel’s death a homicide.

Spokane Assistant Police Chief Matthew Cowles said officers responded at about 5 a.m. to the 2000 block of North Cincinnati Street for a domestic violence call involving Hassel, his wife and two young children.

The caller told dispatchers Hassel had been drinking and arguing with his wife and making suicidal statements, according to a police news release.

When officers arrived at the residence, they contacted the woman through a second-story window. She told them her husband was downstairs, leaving her unable to exit the home.

Moments later, “the female began screaming and crying and was heard yelling ‘no, no, no’ and ‘please don’t,’ ” according to the release.

There was mention of a gun and officers said they heard a scuffle. They entered the home and saw the pair fighting. They also said the man had a gun.

Officers intervened and had a brief struggle with Hassel before one of the officers shot him, according to the release. He died at the scene.

Officers, the woman , an infant and a toddler were not injured.

The Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team is investigating with the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office leading the investigation.