A Grip on Sports: Even a busy sports weekend on the TV should not stop us from remembering what the holiday is really all about

A GRIP ON SPORTS • Holiday weekends are great. Even those, like this one, whose purpose is not to kick off a season but to honor sacrifice. Hopefully, in between watching baseball and basketball and hockey and auto racing and who knows what else, every sports fan in America will take a moment and remember those who gave their last full measure to help make it possible.

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• That’s the memorial in Memorial Day. A time to stop and remember those who went off to war and never returned home. That’s the reason for the long weekend, to remodel an alliterative phrase.

For those touched by such things, it’s personal. Nothing is more personal.

For everyone else, it should be as well, but in a different way. Thankfulness and appreciation are personal feelings shared publicly. As in this space. My dad – of course – and uncle returned home safely from the Pacific after World War II. My cousin, sent to Vietnam 25 years later, did not.

That’s what this weekend means to me. Personally. What it means to me as a citizen of this country? There are no words that can even touch the depth of gratitude. Today, tomorrow, Sunday, Monday. And every day.

• As this is a sports column, better get back to the subject at hand. The weekend. As full a weekend as the year provides.

• The crown jewel is Sunday’s Indianapolis 500, the premier open-wheel auto race in the world. It is set to start at 9:30 a.m. and will be broadcast by Fox. It will be followed, sort of, by NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600, though the second race of the doubleheader is now a streaming event, with Prime covering the Charlotte event, starting at 3 p.m.

Expect both broadcasts to take a few moments to remember Kyle Busch, one of NASCAR’s legendary drivers, who died Thursday at 41 after a short illness.

• Wait, maybe the crown is actually on the head of the New York Knicks, up 2-0 over Cleveland in the NBA’s Eastern Conference finals. Or San Antonio, tied with Oklahoma City after two Western Conference finals games. Nope. The Thunder still have the bauble earned last year at this time. Until such time someone knocks it off.

The Spurs will try again tonight at home (5:30, NBC). Saturday the Knicks will be shooting for a 3-0 lead in the East when they visit Cleveland (5 p.m., ABC). It’s back to Texas on Sunday, again at 5 p.m. on NBC.

• Speaking of Texas, this week’s PGA Tour stop is in Dallas and honors one of the game’s greats, Byron Nelson. The players honored him in the best way possible Thursday, carving up the course. The tournament continues through Sunday on the Golf Channel and CBS.

• Back to playoffs, with the NHL down to its final four teams as well. Montreal handed Carolina – after the Canes’ 11-day layoff – its first defeat of the postseason Thursday, 6-2. The series resurfaces Saturday (4 p.m., TNT).

The West returns tonight, with Colorado, down 1-0 in the series, hosting Las Vegas (5, ESPN). Those two head over the Rockies and play once more Sunday (5 p.m., ESPN).

• Baseball, MLB variety, is easier to find than usual this weekend, at least as the M’s are concerned. They are in Kansas City for three games, starting tonight at 4:40 on the Mariners’ Network. The other two games this weekend are also on the same channel, though Saturday’s 1:10 p.m. game is also on FS1. Sunday’s first pitch is scheduled for 11:10 a.m.

• Baseball, college variety, and softball are also available all weekend. The hard ball games of a local note are only available on streaming with Gonzaga’s unexpected trip through the elimination bracket in the WCC tournament starting today at 10 a.m. on ESPN+. Washington State begins its Mountain West title quest at 6:05 p.m. on the MW Network. The rest of their games depend on outcomes.

Softball’s NCAA Super Regionals begin today, though there are no local connections other than a couple Pac-12 legacy schools, UCLA and Arizona State, are playing at 6 p.m. The Sun Devils attempt to upset Texas is on ESPN2, the Bruins vs. visiting Central Florida on ESPNU.

• Want something different? The WNBA season is in full swing, with ION broadcasting the struggling Storm tonight at 7 vs. the Sun. There is a lot of pre-World Cup soccer available on a variety of channels and streaming services. Or hockey’s World Championships, which is on the NHL Network. And the only Grand Slam tournament on clay, the French Open, begins early Sunday on truTV and TNT.

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WSU: We mentioned the Cougars’ MWC opener above. And linked Greg Woods’ preview of the contest with Air Force. We link it again here. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, speaking of something we’ve done before, we linked Jon Wilner’s column yesterday. It is on Washington’s thoughts on a 24-team playoff, and it is in the S-R today. … John Canzano has a bunch of notes to pass along. One of his notes is about the stupidity of Cal and Stanford playing an ACC tournament game on the other side of the country. Guess what? Oregon and Washington will meet in the Big Ten tournament. In Omaha, Nebraska. … The Oregonian has a bunch of answers to questions about Oregon football we can pass along. … Colorado’s new athletic director answered a bunch of questions. … Oregon State’s former offensive coordinator is Utah’s new quarterback coach. … It was a busy year in Arizona athletics. Former Wildcat star Chuck Cecil saw it all. … Boise State doesn’t have the financial resources many schools have. … In softball news, we mentioned UCLA above. We can pass along a couple stories about the Bruins’ super regional. … On the basketball front, former Cougar center Rueben Chinyelu’s decision to eschew the NBA and return to Florida boosts the Gators’ NCAA odds. … The NCAA is trying to tighten eligibility rules for international players.

Gonzaga: There is a reason why baseball tournaments are double elimination. The Zags, by far the best WCC team in the regular season, opened the conference’s postseason tourney Thursday with a 13-4 loss to Saint Mary’s. They begin the loser-out portion this morning against USF. … Theo Lawson has more basketball schedule news, as the Players Era Festival announced its schedule Thursday. The NIL-fueled event in Las Vegas has two brackets and will be held over two weeks. Gonzaga is in the 16-team one Thanksgiving week and will open against Kansas State. … San Diego State is the other Pac-12 school joining Gonzaga in the Players Era event. … The rest of the tournament? We can pass along a story about that.

EWU and Idaho: Both schools will have inductees on July 25, when the conference adds right members to its Hall of Fame. Idaho can claim coach Dennis Erickson, though the two-time Vandal football head man also was a star quarterback at Montana State. Eastern Washington will have volleyball coach Pam Parks, the school’s all-time wins leader (310), inducted as well. … Elsewhere in the Big Sky, Montana basketball star Michael Ray Richardson is also among the honorees, as is Vandal track standout Jackie Ross Mattox. … Northern Colorado has scheduled its first on-campus night football game. The Bears will host Weber State. … Idaho State men’s basketball coach Ryan Looney, a Central Valley High grad, has rebuilt pretty much his entire roster.

Preps: This weekend is the first of two big ones in the State playoffs. Dave Nichols has a preview of the baseball tournaments, highlighting the first weekend of the 1A tourney, with Lakeside in Bellingham. … Greg Lee was at the District 6 4A/3A track meet at Central Valley High and has this story. … We can also pass along a roundup of other sports.

Indians: A new call-up from Fresno stepped into the lineup last night at Avista Stadium and led the Indians to a 9-4 win over Vancouver. Jack O’Dowd hit two home runs, had four RBI and scored three times. Dave has more in this story.

Mariners: There was no game Thursday as Seattle was traveling. But that doesn’t mean there are not any stories to pass along. Mike Vorel doesn’t think the M’s goal of reaching the World Series is out of reach despite their slow start. And Ken Rosenthal has a story about J.P. Crawford in The Athletic. … By the way, Shohei Ohtani set another record that may never be broken. And it was not set by Tungsten Arm O’Doyle either.

Storm: One of Seattle’s highest-paid players was not performing the other night. So first-year coach Sonia Raman kept her on the bench late. Then had to explain why to the media.

Reign: The offensively inept squad will try to put the onion in the net at least once in Rhode Island tonight.

Sounders: Sorry, but none of the Seattle players will be in the World Cup. That’s our only prediction concerning the roster, which will be announced in New York on May 26.

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• It’s going to be a near-perfect day. A few clouds, sure, but the high at 73? I’m in. Not too cold, not too hot. Hope my golden locks – OK, silver or, to be brutally honest, an ugly shade of gray – can handle the perfection. Until later …