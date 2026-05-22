China restricts chemical exports to U.S. in fentanyl crackdown

Bloomberg

China imposed new export controls on some key chemical ingredients shipped to the US, Mexico and Canada, in a further sign of cooperation with Washington on curbing drug trafficking.

Five government agencies now require special export licenses for three newly restricted compounds, according to an official announcement Friday. The targeted substances are primary building blocks used to manufacture illicit fentanyl, a deadly synthetic opioid that has caused a public health crisis across North America.

The enforcement action comes as the world’s two largest economies seek to steady bilateral ties. Joint narcotics initiatives have emerged as one of a few areas of successful diplomatic collaboration.

The announcement follows earlier reports of joint efforts to tackle narcotics, including coordinated drug busts last month in the Chinese provinces of Liaoning and Guangdong, as well as Florida and Nevada.

The US keeps a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, first imposed to punish Beijing for what President Donald Trump described as its failure to curb illegal exports of fentanyl and the precursors used to make it.

Levies skyrocketed as trade tensions rose last year, but have since returned to an estimated effective rate of about 21% following trade talks and a Supreme Court decision that struck down some of the charges.

Both sides reached further agreements on trade in the run-up to Trump’s summit with Chinese leader Xi Jinping last week. The Chinese government said the two countries will seek to cut tariffs on at least $30 billion worth of goods.