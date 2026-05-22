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China’s Xi orders rescue efforts after Shanxi coal mine blast kills 8, traps 38

Reuters

Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue efforts after a gas explosion ​at a coal mine in northern China’s Shanxi province killed eight people ⁠and left 38 trapped underground, state ‌media reported on Saturday.

The ​gas explosion occurred late Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan county, with 247 ⁠workers on duty underground, ‌state media Xinhua ‌reported.

Xi called for authorities to “spare no effort” in ⁠treating the injured and conducting search and rescue operations, ‌while ordering a ‌thorough investigation into the cause of the accident and strict ⁠accountability in accordance with ​the law.

Premier ⁠Li ​Qiang echoed the instructions, calling for timely and accurate release of information and rigorous ⁠accountability.

By early Saturday, 201 people had been brought to the surface, ⁠along with the eight dead, and rescue operations were ongoing and the cause of ⁠the accident was ‌under investigation, according to ​local ‌emergency management authority at Qinyuan.

(Reporting ​by Shanghai Newsroom and Fabiola Arámburo in Mexico City; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kim Coghill)