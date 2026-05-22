Deer Park softball eliminated in 2A; Kaylee Ripke records 19 Ks to send Freeman to 2B semifinals | State roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Friday’s high school state tournament action.

Softball

State 2AAt Carlon Park, Selah

Ridgefield 13, Deer Park 11: Faith Smith knocked in four runs and the visiting seventh-seeded Spudders (23-6) eliminated the fourth-seeded Stags (22-3) in a third-place bracket game.

Lucy Lathrop went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three RBIs and four runs for Deer Park. Hailey Thompson drove in four runs for the Stags.

In Deer Park’s first-round game, 13th-seeded Kingston (17-6) scored three runs in the top of the eighth and the Stags couldn’t answer in the bottom half, sending Deer Park into the third-place bracket with a 5-2 loss.

In their first elimination game, Lathrop went 3-for-5 with two home runs and the Stags eliminated 12th-seeded Cedarcrest (14-10) 15-5 in six innings.

East Valley (Yakima) 10, Clarkston 3: Rylee Brown hit a home run with two RBIs and the sixth-seeded Red Devils (20-5) eliminated the 14-seeded Bantams (14-11) in a third-place bracket game.

Clarkston lost to third-seeded Port Angeles (20-3) 5-3 in a first-round game. Details were unavailable.

State 2BAt Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima

Freeman 7, Kittitas 0: Kaylee Ripke struck out 19 in a complete-game two-hitter and the top-seeded Scotties (21-3) blanked the ninth-seeded Coyotes (16-11) in a quarterfinal.

Ripke also hit a two-run home run for Freeman, which faces fifth-seeded Liberty in a semifinal on Saturday. Rilyn Ripke went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI.

In their first-round game, Sofia Wasley knocked in the go-ahead run with a double as part of a three-run fifth inning and the Scotties defeated 16th-seeded Friday Harbor (13-8) 5-3.

Kaylee Ripke went 1-for-3 with two runs and an RBI and tossed three innings of shutout relief with eight strikeouts.

Liberty 12, Napavine 3: Jordyn Jeske struck out 13 batters and went 3-for-5 with a homer and four runs and the fifth-seeded Lancers (22-3) defeated the fourth-seeded Tigers (19-4) in a quarterfinal. Hayden Kaut went 1-for-3 with a homer for Napavine.

In their first-round game, Jeske struck out 16 in a complete game two-hitter and the Lancers defeated 12th-seeded Rainier (13-11). Jeske tripled and scored twice, while Lillie Unruh went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Lake Roosevelt 8, Colfax 4: Ayamae Batten-Bob went 2-for-3 with a triple and two runs and the visiting 14th-seeded Raiders (17-7) eliminated the 11th-seeded Bulldogs (15-10) in a third-place bracket game. Holly Robinson went 2-for-3 with two RBIs to lead Colfax.

In their first-round game, Lily Holt hit a walk-off triple and sixth-seeded River View (22-2) defeated the Bulldogs 8-7. Brooke Vandenbark hit a solo home run for Colfax.

State 1BAt Gateway Sports Complex, Yakima

Colton 8, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 5: Leah Musson went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs and the sixth-seeded Wildcats (20-5) defeated the third-seeded Warriors (17-8) in a quarterfinal.

Colton advanced to a semifinal against seventh-seeded Naselle on Saturday.

Grace Okamoto had two hits and two RBIs for ACH, which faces second-seeded Sunnyside Christian in a third-place bracket game on Saturday.

DeSales 13, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: Linley Donnelly went 2 for 4 with a double and three RBIs and the fourth-seeded Irish (21-7) defeated the fifth-seeded Wildcats (17-4) in five innings in a quarterfinal.

WCK faces eighth-seeded Dayton in a third-place bracket game on Saturday.

Boys Tennis

4A: Gonzaga Prep’s Tiernan Waggoner was eliminated by Samuel Song of Jackson 6-4, 6-1 in a fifth-place bracket match.

In doubles, Mead’s Josh Knaggs/Nate Shannon advanced to a semifinal on Saturday with a 6-0, 6-4 win over a team from Wenatchee. The Panthers’ Peter Farley and Robbie Wrigley also reached a semifinal with a 7-5, 6-1 win over a team from Auburn Riverside.

3A: Central Valley’s Sam Benedetti beat Micah Nelson of Prairie 6-4, 6-4 to stay alive in the seventh-place bracket.

In doubles, University’s Colton McArthur/Samuel McConnell were eliminated in the seventh-place bracket 6-3, 5-7, 7-5 by a team from Shorewood.

2A: Pullman’s Daniel Schertenlieb/Kevin Chi remained alive in the seventh-place bracket with a 6-0, 6-0 win over a pairing from Tumwater.

Girls tennis

4A: Mead’s Lexi Mattox was eliminated by Evalyn Kim of Auburn Riverside 6-2, 6-2 in the fifth-place bracket.

In doubles, Mead’s Devyn Hoppe/Stacy Wang reached a semifinal with a 6-2, 6-2 win over a team from Kentridge. Mead’s Kiera Hayes/Sarah Jolley played in the seventh-place bracket but the result was too late for print.

Lewis and Clark’s Laila Kaiell/Daphne Rabinovitch was eliminated in the seventh-place bracket by a team from Rogers (Puyallup) 6-1, 6-4.

3A: Central Valley’s Kate Bendele and University’s Daniela Longo were both still alive in the seventh-place bracket. Longo beat teammate Harper Zittercopf 6-3, 6-2 and Bendele topped Rain De Leon of Kelso 6-1, 6-3.

In doubles, Mt. Spokane’s Addy Vanwert/Bella Morris remained alive in the seventh-place bracket with a 3-6, 7-6, 6-4 win over Mia Longo/Stella Taylor of Ridgeline.

2A: West Valley’s Noelle Hayes advanced in the seventh-place bracket with a 6-0, 6-2 win over Michele Ly of Cleveland.

In doubles, both West Valley teams, made up of Avery Spunich/Sophia Smith and Brynlee Ordinario/Cassie Kappen remained alive in the seventh-place bracket.