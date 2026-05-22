Pac-12 football post-spring projections: Boise State, Washington State, Fresno State on top as conference rebirth approaches

By Jon Wilner Bay Area News Group

The new Pac-12 is six weeks from its official rebirth and 15 from taking the field. Rosters are finalized, coaching staffs are in place and the schedule is set.

Well, not the entire schedule.

The games listed for the final week are merely tentative. The home teams won’t change, but the road teams can be mixed and matched based on two developments: 1) avoiding a pairing that will be repeated the following week in the conference championship; and 2) College Football Playoff positioning.

The Pac-12 will compare its top team with the best from the other Group of Six conferences and determine which matchup is best for Week 13. The unique approach offers a fascinating subplot to the season and will be monitored by other conferences.

If the Pac-12 uses the flex schedule advantageously — if the process assists in placing a team in the CFP — you can bet both Power Four and Group of Six leagues will adopt similar tactics in years to come.

Every decision across the sport is based on maximizing playoff opportunities. If the new Pac-12 has discovered a cheat code, it won’t remain unique for long.

The following Hotline projections have been updated from the original version (published in February) and will be revised at the close of training camp.

As a reminder: With eight teams playing seven conference games, ties are inevitable. But the Hotline does not pick ties. Never has. Never will.

Here we go.

1. Boise State

Last year: 9-5

Comment: Our only hesitation in picking the three-time defending Mountain West champions to win the new Pac-12 is the revamped offensive line — in the transfer portal era, continuity up front is often the differentiator. But with quarterback Maddux Madsen returning and a winning culture that dates back decades, the Broncos have fewer flaws than other contenders. Understandably, all eyes will be on the season opener at Oregon, but we view the Week 2 home date with Memphis as a better indicator of Boise State’s playoff prospects. If the Pac-12 champion and the American champion are in a resume showdown for the CFP berth, the Sept. 12 result will loom large. (Previous: 1)

2. Washington State

Last year: 7-6

Comment: We have little sense for 35-year-old coach Kirby Moore’s ability to manage a program during the crucible of the regular season, but he deserves high marks for his decisions thus far. (Hiring former Oregon State head coach Trent Bray to run the defense was a shrewd move.) Moore’s task is substantially more manageable with arguably the best offensive line in the conference. That continuity will help the yet-to-be-identified starting quarterback. (Our money is on UC Davis transfer Caden Pinnick.) The stout 2025 defense lost many of its top performers and must be rebuilt, but a strong spring from the edge rushers offers WSU reason to be optimistic. (Previous: 4)

3. Fresno State

Last year: 9-4

Comment: The impressive victory over Boise State last season is one reason to consider the Bulldogs an immediate contender in their new conference. Second-year coach Matt Entz, who did stellar work at North Dakota State, is another. But there’s a notable void at quarterback following the departures of EJ Warner (eligibility) and Carson Conklin (portal). If Maryland transfer Khristian Martin plays above his experience level — he has thrown just 17 career passes — the Bulldogs will be in the race until the end. (Previous: 2)

4. San Diego State

Last year: 9-4

Comment: There is plenty to like with third-year coach Sean Lewis, senior quarterback Jayden Denegal, star tailback Lucky Sutton and a solid collection of receivers. But we wonder what toll the challenging non-conference schedule, which includes UCLA, James Madison and Toledo, will take on the Aztecs once conference play begins. And let’s not forget that SDSU’s offensive line and secondary were hit hard by attrition; the top edge rushers (Trey White and Ryan Henderson) are gone; and the departure of defensive mastermind Rob Aurich (to Nebraska) is significant. The Aztecs should take a step forward on offense. But the depth of the defensive regression will frame their trajectory. (Previous: 3)

5. Texas State

Last year: 7-6

Comment: The Bobcats are the most difficult team to project due to their time in the Sun Belt. How do the results translate? How should we compare coach GJ Kinne and his staff to their Pac-12 peers? Our hunch: The competition constitutes an upgrade, leading to a mediocre inaugural season. That said, quarterback Brad Jackson is a dynamic runner and accurate thrower who started last year as a freshman. Don’t be surprised if he emerges as one of the Pac-12’s elite playmakers — one capable of elevating Texas State well above this placement. (Previous: 6)

6. Utah State

Last year: 6-7

Comment: The Aggies face a brutal schedule with Washington and Utah on the road in September, then open conference play at Boise State, followed by a visit from WSU. If the medical tent isn’t overflowing (and their confidence isn’t in tatters) by that point, the Aggies could generate enough late-season momentum to be relevant in the race. Year 2 of the Bronco Mendenhall era could feature a better team than last season but a worse record due to the improved competition. The 2026 Pac-12 will have more meat and less fat than the 2025 Mountain West. (Previous: 5)

7. Oregon State

Last year: 2-10

Comment: No program needs a restart more than Oregon State after two seasons in the wilderness, but the opening weeks are daunting with Houston (road) and Texas Tech (home). Rookie coach JaMarcus Shephard has the energy required to revive the program, but funding will be critical to support a multi-year turnaround. Although the Beavers caught a break with the return of quarterback Maalik Murphy, the presumptive starter, their talent deficit is substantial relative to the contenders. Check back in November 2027 for an accurate progress report on the Shephard era. (Previous: 7)

8. Colorado State

Last year: 2-10

Comment: Jim Mora was one of the best hires in major college football during the 2025-26 coaching carousel — the Rams took exactly the type of calculated risk necessary to elevate their program at just the right time. Mora’s roster includes more than 60 new players, per the 247Sports database. Many of the transfers followed Mora from Connecticut, but that’s not the case with quarterback Hauss Hejny, who spent one year with TCU and another with Oklahoma State. Expectations are modest for Year 1, but we expect the Rams to be contenders by 2028, at the latest. (Previous: 8)