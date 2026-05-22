Record-breaking 860,000 fireworks planned for Trump’s July Fourth show

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump look out over the crowd during a fireworks display on July Fourth last year. (Tom Brenner/For The Washington Post) (Tom Brenner/For The Washington Post)

By Joe Heim Washington Post

The nation’s official 250th birthday celebration in Washington on July 4 will culminate in a red, white and blue-tinged fireworks display unlike anything the world has ever seen - or heard.

That’s the plan, anyway.

The company in charge of the fireworks on the National Mall for this year’s Fourth of July celebration says it will launch more than 860,000 shells in an attempt to set a Guinness world record for largest fireworks display.

That number dwarfs previous Fourth of July firework shows in Washington, where typically 17,000 to 20,000 shells are launched. In recent years, the National Park Service has said the cost of fireworks for those shows was approximately $270,000 and the event lasted 17 to 20 minutes.

Freedom 250, a public-private partnership launched by the White House in December, is producing the July Fourth celebration on the Mall. A spokesperson for Freedom 250 said that planning for the event is ongoing and that a final cost for the fireworks was not yet available.

This year’s show is expected to last approximately 40 minutes and will be “not only a once-in-a-generation patriotic spectacle but a landmark moment in fireworks history,” Pyrotecnico, the Pennsylvania-based vendor responsible for the show, said in a statement sent to The Washington Post on Friday.

A spokeswoman for Pyrotecnico did not respond to a request to provide the cost of the event.

The current record for a display is about 809,000 fireworks that were launched at a New Year’s Eve event in Manila in 2016, according to Guinness World Records. That display lasted a little over an hour and took place in a driving rain.

More than 50 trucks will transport this year’s fireworks to Washington and a crew of about 60 workers will manage the performance, according to the Pyrotecnico statement. Fireworks will launch from the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, West Potomac Park and eight barges on the Potomac River.

Concerns have been raised in the past about the sheer number of fireworks and how they could affect air quality in the District. Weather can often be a factor in trapping smoke and limiting the spectacle.

That was the case at the Fourth of July fireworks in Washington in 2019 when an inversion - where a cap of warm air sits on top of cooler air at the ground - trapped fireworks smoke in the low levels of the atmosphere.

The lack of wind worsened the situation, and views of the fireworks were largely blocked by the heavy smoke in the air. Many people who went to the Mall to watch the fireworks reported experiencing burning eyes and coughing.

Ian Livingston contributed to this report.