Spokane Indians pounded by Vancouver 15-0; fall into last place in league | NWL baseball

If the Vancouver Canadians, who are battling the Spokane Indians at the bottom of the Northwest League standings, were frustrated by their loss on Thursday, they took out those frustrations – in a big way – on Friday.

The Canadians hit three home runs and took advantage of 10 walks by Indians pitchers to pound the home team 15-0 in the fourth of a six-game series at Avista Stadium.

Vancouver (18-25) pulled one game ahead of the Indians (17-26), who are tied for last place in the league with Hillsboro – 16 games behind league-leader Eugene through 43 games.

Most of the damage came from the top of the C’s order. Leadoff hitter Maddox Latta went 2-for-4 with a homer, four runs and three RBIs. No. 2 hitter Alexis Hernandez continued his torrid series with a grand slam and five total RBIs, and third-place hitter Dub Gleed went 2-for-5 with two runs and a three-run homer.

Indians starter Bryson Hammer was rocked for seven runs on two hits and five walks. He threw 79 pitches in three innings, just 39 for strikes. Reliever Tyler Hampu gave up five runs on two hits and three walks in 11/3 innings.

The Indians hitters struck out 12 times, went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position and left 11 runners on base.

The series continues Saturday at 5:09 p.m.