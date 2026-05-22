Trails get love from volunteers who treasure them

By Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune

MARY MCCROSKEY STATE PARK _ The earth, still soft from spring showers, gives way to the blade of the hoe.

The air is cool and a just-detectable breeze moves across the ridge where the Lazy T Trail winds through cedar and fir trees.

About a dozen volunteers with the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation armed with Pulaskis, McLeod’s, Rogue Hoes, loppers and a crosscut saw named Emma, labor to rehabilitate the trail.

It’s not in terrible shape but vegetation is encroaching on its edges and use from hikers, bikers and motorcyclists has left it in need of some love.

“It’s all about drainage and getting water off the trail before it accumulates,” Bert Baumgartner said.

The University of Idaho philosophy professor, trail runner and avid trail user is a frequent volunteer with the foundation that helps the U.S. Forest Service steward the two wilderness areas that take up a huge chunk of central Idaho.

Normally, volunteers, interns and staff members of the nonprofit organization work on trails miles from the nearest road and where wilderness rules mandate the use of traditional tools. But this outing is meant to serve as an introduction to their work and the nonmotorized, nonmechanized tools they use.

“We’re just trying to get folks out to a local park that’s a little unloved,” said Heather Pettit, a member of the group’s board of directors and owner of Hypersud Sports, an outdoor gear shop in Moscow.

“It’s an opportunity for people to bring their families or just bring themselves and get out and learn how to use these tools in a place that’s not a million miles away,” she said. “It’s a nice and easy introduction, and if they love it, they can come join us out in the wilderness.”

That’s what attracted Linda and Brian Dale, who live on Webb Ridge south of Lewiston. They were eager to learn about the organization, get a feel for the tools and meet like-minded folks.

“We take a lot from the country, and yeah, we want to give back,” Linda Dale said. “Make sure other people can get out here.”

The couple teamed up for two turns at the crosscut saw. Good saw teams communicate and develop a rhythm, Baumgartner said.

The key is for one team member to pull the blade and then relax without pushing and while their partner pulls it back.

“You just let the saw do the work. There is this beautiful rhythm that you get in,” he said. “And when you work with a partner, you’ll start liking to cut with some people more so than others.

“Not every couple works together very well,” he continued. “When you do work with a good partner, and you’ve got the saw working well, and the wood has the right moisture, you’ll get what we call noodles. So like, you’ll get these beautiful spirals that get pulled out, like little pasta things, and you can often get the saw to sing.”

The Dales, though new to the crosscut saw and its physical demands, like their potential.

“It’s every bit as easy as it looks – not,” Brian Dale said.

“It’s a man-eater, but I think we could get used to it,” added Linda. “We could be really good.”

Most of the day is devoted to the trail’s tread.

Dips and ruts are filled in. Roots cut out. Berms are erased and the tread is reshaped to have a camber that sheds water. In some places, earthen drainage structures are carved into the trail to give water an off-ramp.

It’s sweaty, aerobic work, but gratifying as well.

“It’s just kind of nice just to put your back into it and just kind of keep yourself healthy and active,” said Karl Englund, another frequent volunteer from Moscow and a research professor at Washington State University.

It’s also about fellowship and interacting with people that you might not otherwise.

“I wouldn’t talk to you normally unless we’re out here working on this kind of thing. So it’s a way of communication. It’s a way of giving back,” Englund said.

While motorized tools are normally forbidden in Congressionally designated wilderness areas, the Forest Service made a temporary exception for some trails in the Frank Church Wilderness.

But traditional tools are still required for most trail work. The foundation stays out of politics and instead focuses on trail work and stewardship.

Englund said he prefers the old way.

“I use them. I don’t have any problem with that, but it’s just, you get into the wilderness areas and they’re wilderness areas for a reason. You get a chain saw going on in the background, it just kind of ruins everything. So it’s really nice just to kind of use these.”

Ryan Ghelfi, executive director of the foundation who wasn’t on the trip, said he and others hope it serves as a gateway to the group’s work that normally requires much more of a commitment. Most wilderness trips require a long hike into work sites and happen on stints that are about a weeklong.

“Maybe people go, ‘I love that and I want to do more,’” he said. “I think it gives people an appreciation for what it takes to have these trails and keep them usable for everybody, especially in the wilderness.”

More information about the Selway-Bitterroot Frank Church Foundation including volunteer opportunities is available at selwaybitterroot.org/.