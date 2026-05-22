Two kids, two falls from Tacoma windows. Why such incidents spike in summer

By Isabela Lund (Tacoma) News Tribune

Two Tacoma children were sent to the hospital after falling out of windows in two separate incidents on Thursday evening.

Shelbie Boyd, spokesperson for the Tacoma Police Department, told the News Tribune the first incident happened in the 3600 block of South G Street where a 5-year-old girl fell out of a third-story apartment window. Chelsea Shepherd, spokesperson for Tacoma Fire, told the Tacoma News Tribune the incident happened at about 6:16 p.m.

The child was “alert and transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries,” Boyd wrote in a message to the News Tribune.

“No criminal or neglect issues found,” Boyd said.

The second incident happened in the 6400 block of 53rd Avenue East, Boyd said, when a 2-year-old boy fell out of a third-story apartment window. Shepherd said the incident happened at about 7:32 p.m.

Boyd said that child was also taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and there was also no criminal issues or neglect.

Window falls often become a common problem during the summer when residents leave their windows open to stay cool. Central Pierce Fire & Rescue – which covers the cities of Puyallup and Orting, along with other areas of unincorporated Pierce County – has spearheaded a campaign to stop window falls.

According to CPFR’s website, MultiCare Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital in Tacoma sees about 33 pediatric window falls each year.

“Falls are the most common unintentional injuries that send children to the hospital,” the website says. “Young children are naturally curious and top-heavy, which increases their risk of falling through a window opened more than 4 inches.”

CPFR said the most common ways a child falls out of a window are pushing against a window screen, sitting on a window ledge or climbing on furniture near a window. Even a fall from window in a single-story home can cause serious injuries, the website said.

Authorities encourage people to install window stops, which prevent windows from opening more than four inches, according to the website. When choosing window stops, be sure to select ones that can be quickly removed in case of an emergency.

Windows should be closed and locked when not in use, and children should always be supervised, the website said. Residents should move furniture away from windows to prevent climbing.

“Remember that window screens keep bugs out, not children in,” the website said. “Teach children not to play near windows, but do not rely on them to remember this rule.”

CPFR offers free window stops to people who live in the district. Those who live outside of those district boundaries can get free window stops at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital, 305 South L Street in Tacoma.