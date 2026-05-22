Whitworth’s Amblessed Okemgbo wins discus national championship | Track and field

From staff reports

Amblessed Okemgbo became Whitworth’s first female track and field national champion in 11 years by winning the discus throw Friday at the NCAA Division III finals in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The senior from Medical Lake popped a best of 47 feet, 6 1-4 inches on her third attempt and saw it hold up ahead of runner-up Jenae Bothe of Washington University. Whitworth teammate Madison Carr of West Valley took sixth at 45-5 3-4, and Kylie Loveless was 11th at 43-7.

Paired with a fourth-place finish in the discus on Thursday, Okemgbo is now a seven-time All-American.

Five Pirates – including 2024 men’s javelin champion Cody Wheeler – are in action Saturday when the meet concludes.