10 most relaxing beaches in the world: Only 2 are in the US

By Jim Harrington Mercury News

Tropea Beach, which sits on Tyrrhenian Sea in the southern part of Italy’s Calabria region, is the world’s most relaxing beach, according to a new survey.

Eagle Beach in Palm, Aruba, and Playa Norte in Isla Mujeres, Mexico, rank at No. 2 and 3, respectively, in this survey from Hot Spring Spas, a spa pool manufacturer, which was published by Travel + Leisure.

Two U.S. spots also made the list – and, not surprisingly, both are in Hawaii. Ka’anapali Beach in Lahaina, Maui, came in at No. 5, while Poipu Beach Park in Kauai, Hawaii, ranked at No. 8.

To determine which beach was the most relaxing, Hot Springs Spas representatives reportedly looked through Tripadvisor to see which reviews mentioned the word “relaxing” the most times. Tropea Beach had the top tally, with 300 reviews using the word “relaxing.”

“The benefits of visiting a beach for relaxation are many, from the salty air and the natural scenery, to the warmth and sunshine, visitors can switch off and gain more mental clarity as well as physical benefits too,” Aaron Sampson, the general manager at Hot Springs Spas, said in a statement .

Sampson went on to say that the survey shows “just how valuable relaxation and daily wellness is, with it being a primary reason that many people make the trip to one of the beaches ranked.”

Hot Spring Spas’ 10 most relaxing beaches

1. Tropea Beach (Tropea, Italy)

2. Eagle Beach (Palm, Aruba)

3. Playa Norte (Isla Mujeres, Mexico)

4. Balandra Beach (La Paz, Mexico)

5. Ka’anapali Beach (Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii)

6. Playa Varadero (Varadero, Cuba)

7. Manly Beach (Sydney, Australia)

8. Poipu Beach Park (Kauai, Hawaii)

9. Bavaro Beach (Bavaro, Dominican Republic)

10. Anse Lazio (Seychelles)