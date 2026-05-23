2-alarm wildfire threatens homes, sends choking smoke across Tri-Cities

Tri-City Herald (Kennewick, Wash.)

Part of west Kennewick and south Richland were choked by drifting smoke on Saturday from one of the largest wild land fires of the season.

The two-alarm blaze was burning south of Badger Canyon and Interstate 82. More than 30 fire trucks from around the area were dispatched to try to contain it.

The fire began as a controlled burn that reportedly went out of control, said fire officials.

The fire burned up to the property lines of several homes on the ridge top, but fire crews are on hand to protect the structures, Jenna Roberts with Benton County Fire District 1 posted on Facebook.

She said the region is already in a high fire danger this season because of dry conditions. Outdoor burning is currently not allowed, except for agricultural permits.

The billowing clouds of light smoke could be seen for miles across the Tri-Cities region.

The Country Meadows Fire was reported about 1:30 p.m and was reported to have consumed about 250 acres by 4 p.m., according to initial dispatch and online reports.