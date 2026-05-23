A Grip on Sports: Now that’s what I call a suprising start to an always fun weekend, though the surprise wasn’t kind to GU baseball fans

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A Saturday morning. In spring. With summer-like weather. And there is a lot going on? Well, I never … sorry, just riffing here. Days like this happen all the time. Today is another example. Seems like a good time to hit the highlights.

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• There have been few baseball seasons better than the one Gonzaga just finished. And, yes, the Bulldogs are finished. A week too early.

Mark Machtolf’s team raced through the West Coast Conference schedule this year, winning 22 times, the most in school history and the most in the conference since early in the century. Won the conference by 6 1/2 games. Had a 14-game winning streak in April.

Came into the weekend’s WCC postseason tournament, when the NCAA fate of the member schools is decided, as the prohibitive favorite. But this is baseball. And anything can happen.

It did. Twice. The Zags (35-19) fell Thursday to Saint Mary’s, dropping into the pressure-packed elimination bracket. Faced San Francisco on Friday morning. Put the ball in WCC Pitcher of the Year Karsten Sweum’s hand. And he basically dropped it. The Bulldogs fell behind, rallied, but only got within one and lost 6-5.

Their WCC adventure is over. Forever. They enter the Pac-12 in little over a month. Between now and then, the Zags expected to carry the WCC’s banner one last time into the NCAA tournament. It won’t happen. Not with an RPI of 55 and a nonconference record of 13-12.

• Washington State is still in the midst of its best baseball season since 2010. That was the last time the Cougars earned an NCAA tournament invite. They have a chance to earn another this weekend though it will take winning the Mountain West’s automatic berth.

Nathan Choate’s second-seeded team is 28-25 following its first-round 5-1 MWC tourney win over Air Force on Friday. The Cougs have a RPI of 85, so they know only a win over top-seed San Diego State today, or a tougher ride through the elimination bracket that culminates in a championship if they lose, will get them in the NCAAs for the first time in 16 years.

They have already used the MWC’s best pitcher, lefty Nick Lewis, who threw a complete game yesterday. But at least they are still alive and, if everything breaks perfectly, need just two more wins to celebrate.

• Remember when everyone, including me, was bemoaning the fate of UCLA’s sports? It was probably only last week, so sure you do. The move to the Big Ten seemed the death knell for football and basketball. The other sports too. The travel. The loss of regional identity. The money sent north to Cal as a way of saying sorry.

Turns out football may have turned a corner. At least there seems to be a new energy with former James Madison coach Bob Chesney taking over. Men’s basketball hasn’t yet. And won’t until old coach Mick Cronin quits acting old and cranky – a huge ask, I know.

Women’s basketball, though, seems OK. As in NCAA title OK. That’s pretty good. And the Bruins also have seemed to rebuild just fine too, though crosstown rival USC probably will be better in the upcoming season. And that always stings.

No worries about that in softball. The Trojans, for some odd reason, never have fielded a fastpitch team. Maybe it’s because they know UCLA owns the town. And, this year, may own the nation.

In a wide-open season – perennial champ Oklahoma is down a bit – the Bruins, seeded fourth, are as good a bet as anyone to win the NCAA’s tournament. Are one win from reaching Oklahoma City after doing Friday to Central Florida what they’ve done to everyone: bash the ball. UCLA’s 9-1 mercy-rule Super Regional win in Westwood included UCF walking NCAA home run record-holder Megan Grant three times. The rest of the Bruins just did the damage.

• The other Pac-12 legacy school still in the softball tourney, Arizona State, is also a win from OKC after its 4-1 defeat of second-seed Texas in Austin.

• One other note to leave you with. John Canzano spoke with his sources around the Pac-12 and Mountain West following the lawsuit settlement announcement this week.

This column covers what he found about the terms. The highlights? Canzano reports the MWC will get “less than half” of the $155 million it felt the departing members and the Pac-12 owed under previous agreements.

If that number is born out when the official settlement is announced, it’s a big win for commissioner Teresa Gould and the conference.

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WSU: We linked above the S-R story on the Cougars baseball win over Air Force. And do it again here. … Jon Wilner went through the post spring rosters, examined all the variables, and picked his Pac-12 football champion for the fall. It’s Boise State. With Washington State moved up to second in his latest rankings. … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, what are the Oregon State coaches looking for in a new athletic director? … How does Fresno State match up with its new conference mates in the financial arena? … San Diego State coach Sean Lewis is willing to do just about anything he can to attract fans to the Aztecs’ home games. … Wilner passes along the weekly West Coast football recruiting summary in the Mercury News. … Recruiting never stops, does it? Nor does the examinations of how it turned out. Christian Caple does that today concerning Washington class of 2022. … In softball news, we mentioned UCLA above. And here too. … Oregon and Washington, playing in the Big Ten baseball tournament, had to wait until today to get their game in. … In basketball news, San Diego State may have lost a transfer for the season after he suffered a knee injury.

Gonzaga: This is not a surprise to those of us who watched Chet Holmgren anchor the middle of GU’s offense that one season. The long, thin rim protecter was named the NBA’s all-defensive first team for the first time in his short career. … We linked the S-R baseball story above. And here too.

EWU and Idaho: Around the Big Sky, we can pass along a story on the conference Hall of Fame from a Weber State perspective. … Northern Arizona’s women have added another shooter to their basketball roster.

Whitworth: The Pirates’ Amblessed Okemgbo did something Friday no other Whitworth female athlete has done in more than a decade. Win an NCAA Division III championship. Okemgbo, from Medical Lake High, put the shot 47 feet, 6 1-4 inches to win the title in Wisconsin. … Elsewhere in the Northwest Conference, Linfield’s softball team is headed for the NCAA Division III tourney.

Preps: Mt. Spokane is trying to win the GSL’s first fastpitch title since, well, I covered the State tournament. Ya, that long ago. They took two big steps Friday, winning twice and earning a spot in the 3A semifinals against Stanwood at 10 a.m. Dave Nichols was in Lacey – quick trivia note, I once played in a fastpitch tournament at the facility and played against former WSU athletic director Jim Sterk long before either of us spent our time in Pullman – and has this coverage. …. This roundup includes the rest of the State softball action. … Greg Lee was at the District 6 4A/3A track meet at Central Valley High and has this story. It begins with a look at Mead’s boys dominant win.

Zephyr: Thomas Clouse and Megan Howard combined to delve into the demise of Spokane’s professional women’s soccer franchise. They also cover how much is owed the PFD for use of ONE Spokane Stadium.

Indians: Despite being across the Cascades, Dave returns with a story on Spokane’s 15-0 loss Friday to visiting Vancouver. The Indians dropped into the Northwest League cellar.

Storm: Zia Cooke led the way as Seattle avenged Wednesday’s loss to the Sun with a 77-59 win Friday. … The top draft pick is in town.

Mariners: A two-city road trip began Friday. First stop? Kansas City. First result? A 2-0 win courtesy of a Mitch Garver driving a high fastball more than 400 feet in the top of the seventh. That and dominant pitching from Logan Gilbert and three M’s relievers. … Could Portland be the next MLB expansion target? … Victor Robles is healthy and was back in the lineup. It has been a while.

Sounders: No U.S. World Cup players, for sure. But other countries? Yes, and they have to balance their responsibilities.

Reign: Hey, Seattle scored. Twice actually. And won 2-1.

Auto racing: Kyle Busch’s off-track death is another blow NASCAR has had to absorb. And left the auto racing community, on its biggest weekend of the year, dealing with heavy hearts once more. … Katherine Legge is trying to do something no other women has ever done. She wants to complete the Indy 500 and NASCAR’s Coca-Cola 600 on the same day.

Seahawks: A former Hawk (and Husky) has been asked to help with the U.S. Olympic flag football team. Marcel Reece said yes. … No matter what FIFA wants to call it, we are going to refer to Lumen Field and Lumen Field here all summer. No one is paying me to make a change.

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• On days like today, with the neighborhood half-empty and the sky a bright blue, getting up before sunrise is a necessity. If only to enjoy the birds. And the flowers. And the dog chasing the squirrels. Until later …