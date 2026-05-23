At least 90 dead in China’s worst coal mine disaster in over 16 years

Reuters

SHANGHAI – At least 90 people were killed in a gas explosion at a coal mine in China’s northern province of Shanxi, the ​country’s deadliest mining accident since at least 2009.

The gas explosion occurred late on Friday at the Liushenyu coal ⁠mine in Qinyuan county, with 247 workers on duty underground, ‌state media Xinhua reported.

The mine is ​operated by Shanxi Tongzhou Group Liushenyu Coal Industry, which was established in 2010 and is controlled by Shanxi Tongzhou Coal Coking Group, according to ⁠corporate database Qichacha.

Rescue operations were ongoing ‌and the cause ‌of the accident was under investigation, according to the local emergency management authority ⁠in Qinyuan. Shanxi is China’s coal-mining heartland.

President Xi Jinping called for authorities to “spare no effort” ‌in treating the injured ‌and conducting search and rescue operations, while ordering a thorough investigation into the cause of the ⁠accident and strict accountability in accordance with ​the law, according ⁠to ​Xinhua.

Premier Li Qiang called for timely and accurate release of information and rigorous accountability.

China has significantly reduced coal mine fatalities - often caused ⁠by gas explosions or flooding - since the early 2000s through more stringent regulations and safer practices.

In 2009, ⁠a coal and gas outburst in Heilongjiang Province killed 108 people and injured 133.

Executives of the company responsible for the mine have ⁠been detained, Xinhua reported.

Shanxi ‌provincial authorities have dispatched seven rescue ​and ‌medical teams totalling 755 personnel to the site, ​the emergency management bureau at Qinyuan said.