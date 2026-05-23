Deer Park High School: Emily Harris pursues creativity through student broadcast while lifting those around her

Jase Picanso For The Spokesman-Review

When Emily Harris walks across the stage at graduation, she will leave behind more than a perfect GPA and the title of valedictorian.

Harris has brought steady leadership and creativity to nearly every corner of campus — in the band room, on stage, as a Link Crew leader and as the student leader of Stag TV.

What began as a middle school interest in cameras grew into a defining part of her high school career, culminating in serving for two years as the main editor for Stag TV.

“Since junior year, it’s really shaped the career path that I’d like to pursue after high school,” Harris said. “It’s allowed me to become more confident in the fact that I’d like to pursue broadcasting.”

She said the role pushed her into leadership in ways she didn’t expect.

“I usually wouldn’t consider myself a leader in terms of friend groups or assignments, but for Stag TV I really grew into being one,” Harris said. “It was really great to share the joy of creating media with other students.”

This year, Harris also took on a teaching role, helping new students learn how to run the broadcast to ensure the program continues after she graduates.

“The overall experience of being in Stag TV is definitely one that I’m going to hold with me after graduating,” she said. “Whenever I’m working on film stuff in the future, I think I’ll definitely look back to my moments in Stag TV.”

Outside of broadcasting, Harris has built a long-standing presence in the music program, where she’s been involved in percussion, band and steel drum ensembles.

“Emily is somebody who I’ve had in band since fifth grade,” said her band teacher Cory Thompson.

Thompson said her impact on the department extends beyond performance.

“She’s developed her skills as a musician for sure, but she’s also developed in terms of becoming a leader and somebody that all the students respect and look up to, especially the younger students,” he said.

Harris credits Thompson as a key influence throughout her school years.

“I’ve had him since even before middle school,” Harris said. “He also taught my brothers, and he’s just been my biggest motivator to keep going with music for all these years.”

Thompson said Harris consistently holds herself to a high standard.

“Emily, probably more than any other student I’ve ever worked with, has such incredibly high standards for herself in everything she does,” he said. “Everything she completes, turns in or performs is always developed and prepared to such a high level.”

Harris plans to pursue broadcasting production in college, likely at a community college in the Seattle area with plans to transfer to the University of Washington. She is also considering a second major in photography to further develop her work behind the camera.

For Harris, the path forward feels closely tied to the support system that helped her get here.

“I unexpectedly lost some people that were important to me this year and have been grieving since,” Harris said. “However, this has led me to realize the grand importance of support systems and further appreciate my family and friends and those who have been by my side.”

Thompson is optimistic for her future.

“I just hope that she is able to find a creative outlet to showcase all of her gifts,” he said. “She really does have some extraordinary talent and work ethic, and whatever path she pursues, she’ll continue at a high level just like she’s done in high school.”