Design recipes, trends in furniture and home decor

By Cathy Hobbs Tribune News Service

Furniture markets like the annual spring market in High Point, North Carolina, often function much like runway shows in fashion, revealing the newest trends in furniture and home décor.

Curvy lines are prominent as are clean lines and neutral color palettes and natural materials. The trend is understated and minimal as opposed to bold and bright.

Scandinavian influences and organic materials

Light, blonde woods and Scandinavian inspired silhouettes are taking center stage, while darker woods are less prominent. This trend leans heavily into European influences, focusing on functionality, simplicity and craftsmanship.

Curves over corners

Sharp edges are giving way to rounded forms. From curved sofas to circular tables and arched details, organic shapes are being used to create flow and ease within a space. This shift introduces a more relaxed, inviting energy compared to rigid, boxy furniture.

Chunky, comfortable upholstery

Sofas are becoming deeper, fuller and more substantial. Thin arms are out and wider, chunkier arms are in. Neutral tones such as cream and taupe dominate over colors such as gray.

Stone used as a ‘statement’

Next to wood, stone is one of the more popular materials being introduced in new product roll outs. Natural stone and materials to mimic stone are being used beyond countertops, appearing on furnishings such as coffee tables, side tables and accent pieces.

Brass remains the dominant finish

Brass remains, hands down, the most popular finish, but in a more muted, sophisticated way. Brassy and bold is out; matte, muted and unpolished is in. This trend is prevalent in several ways including lighting, hardware and furniture accents.

Period influences

While mid-century modern pieces have always remained timeless, furniture makers are also giving a nod to other periods including art deco. Curves, sculptural lighting, two-tone furnishings and furnishings that mix materials are being used to help serve as statement pieces.

Unexpected shapes

Chairs are evolving into conversation pieces. From exaggerated curves to asymmetrical silhouettes, seating is being designed to stand alone as functional art while still integrating into the overall space.

Modern farmhouse

Traditional farmhouse style furniture is being reinterpreted with cleaner lines and more restrained detailing. The look is less rustic and more curated, blending classic references with contemporary finishes.