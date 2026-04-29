Gatorland’s Swamp Walk: What to see, where to catch old Florida vibes

Scenes from the Swamp Walk, a 27-acres nature preserve on the south end of the Gatorland attraction on South Orange Blossom Trail. (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/TNS) (Dewayne Bevil/Orlando Sentinel/TNS)

Dewayne Bevil Orlando Sentinel

ORLANDO, Fla. — You might expect to spy snakes, frogs and perhaps a family of otters along the Swamp Walk at Gatorland. But now you’re also likely to bump into fast facts and history lessons.

The attraction, in partnership with Conservation Florida, has added more signs to enhance the back-to-nature experience. Readers may learn about the Florida aquifer, cowhunters, deadhead logging, old-school conservationists such as Marjory Stoneman Douglas and even Charles Ponzi, the famed schemer.

Conservation Florida is a nonprofit land conservancy that works to preserve the state’s water and wildlife places,

“I feel like their mission aligns really well with Gatorland Global,” said Taylor McHugh, director of strategic planning at the attraction.

“They’re focused on conserving the wild spaces in Florida, protecting the animals and the land, while we focus a lot on the crocodilian conservation around the world. We want to make sure that we’re making a better place,” she said.

I made a couple of loops of the Swamp Walk with McHugh, along with Gatorland CEO Mark McHugh and Savannah Boan, Gatorland Global ambassador.

“It’s really beautiful out here. I mean, it’s very untouched,” Taylor McHugh said.

Swamp Walk, standing on the far south end of the Gatorland property, is 27 acres of wetland. It’s marked by towering cypress trees and all-around swampiness and all that comes with it. A 2,000-foot boardwalk, providing dry, secure footing for human visitors, winds through the area. Although Swamp Walkers are pretty close to Orange Blossom Trail, the sound of traffic fades in the swamp. Nature finds a way.

“You never know what you might see,” Boan says. Recently, she has spotted snakes, snapping turtles, five otters, raccoons, green herons and deer. Look down but also up: Taylor McHugh spied a hawk’s nest.

The area is lush and intensely green, and the water catches the light, making partially submerged animals tougher to spy. Relax your gaze, Magic Eye style, and move quietly. Boan points out turtles, frogs and small snakes slithering off to the side. They blend in with the vegetation, and I almost wish for laser pointers, but it’s just too jarring to think about in the nature of old Florida.

We see the shell and face of a turtle – possibly a Florida red-bellied cooter. And later, the inquisitive head of a couple of snappers (don’t point too close) draws multiple onlookers on the boardwalk, which is sometimes eerily deserted but sometimes requires single-file trekking.

There are no official animal exhibits along the walk, although there are small shelter areas for taking a seat, inhaling nature and feeling nostalgic. It’s generally 10 degrees cooler in the area, thanks to all those trees, Mark McHugh says. The walkway is included with regular Gatorland admission.

The best time to see animals is early in the day or late afternoon, Boan says. She recently saw a big deer on the property from her car.

“It was definitely not like one of the little ones you see right down in the Keys,” she says. “It was huge — huge enough to make me stop my car, go, try to look at it, come back to work, get one of the four-wheelers, drive back over there and try to find it. And there were two females with him.”

Boan stoops to scoop up trash — some left by humans, some from wildlife —– along the boardwalk. A discarded ice-cream cup may be a four-legged leftover salvaged from trash cans, she says.

“The raccoons like sugary sweet stuff,” she says. “They like the sweet relish for hot dogs and ketchup. They love ketchup packs.”

We stop and read more about Florida history and the logging industry, which was booming for cypress trees a century ago. Workers of the 1920s waded into swamps, armed with axes and handsaws. Between falling trees and unhappy alligators, it was dangerous work.

The development of the chainsaw in the 1950s accelerated the process, and then most of the big trees were gone. The Gatorland swamp was a prime source of logs for the railroad industry, the sign says.

Pace yourself.

“Today the cypress swamps are massive and lush once again, but it will take hundreds of years for the trees to regrow to the size they were in 1920,” it reads.