Gonzaga Prep baseball advances to 4A semifinal; Freeman softball walk-offs for 2B title | State roundup

Roundup of Saturday’s high school state tournament action.

Baseball

4A

Gonzaga Prep 4, Curtis 3: Jonah Keller’s two-out fly ball in the seventh inning was mishandled, allowing Jacob Wood to score the walk-off run, and the fifth-seeded Bullpups (22-4) eliminated the 13th-seeded Vikings (17-9) in a quarterfinal at County Stadium in Yakima.

Gonzaga Prep advances to a semifinal to face No. 1 Richland on Friday at Everett Memorial Stadium. The Bullpups edged Richland 3-2 in the District 6 championship game on May 16.

Cole Comfort hit a two-run double in the second inning for G-Prep. Jacob Wilson and Cole Harvey limited Curtis to seven hits and one earned run.

Gonzaga Prep blanked Puyallup 7-0 in the first round earlier in the day, eliminating the visiting 12th-seeded Vikings (18-8). Dylan Croall and Wilson combined for 10 strikeouts, and Anthony Karis hit a three-run homer for G-Prep.

2A

Orting 5, West Valley 1: Tanner Hebel went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs, and the visiting 13th-seeded Cardinals (17-7) eliminated the fourth-seeded Eagles (20-3) in a first-round game at Shadle Park. Tyler Judd led WV with two doubles and a run.

Bainbridge 8, Pullman 2: Will Rohrbacher hit a three-run homer, and the top-seeded Spartans (21-3) eliminated the visiting 16th-seeded Greyhounds (16-6) in a State 2A first round game at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham. Will Denney led Pullman with two RBIs on one hit.

1A

Rochester 6, Colville 0: Tayden Martin struck out six in a complete game four-hitter, and the visiting 13th-seeded Warriors (15-8) eliminated the fourth-seeded Crimson Hawks (17-8) in a first-round game at Whitworth University. Zack Bateman went 2-for-3, and Kyle Bradford added a hit and a stolen base for Colville.

King’s 8, Lakeside 2: Koa Higashino went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and the 11th-seeded Knights (15-8) eliminated the sixth-seeded Eagles (16-8) in a first-round game at Joe Martin Stadium in Bellingham. Cy Reeves and Caleb Smeltzer knocked in runs for Lakeside.

2B

Northwest Christian 7, Adna 6: Benjo Roth delivered a walk-off single, and the fourth-seeded Crusaders (21-3) eliminated the visiting fifth-seeded Pirates (21-4) in a quarterfinal.

Chase Mortlock went 2-for-3 at the plate with a double, an RBI and two runs for NWC, which faces top-seeded Tri-Cities Prep in a semifinal on Friday at Carlon Park in Selah.

The Crusaders eliminated visiting 13th-seeded Pe Ell/Willapa Valley Titans (14-7) 8-4 in the first round.

Napavine 13, Colfax 3: Grady Wilson went 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs, and the third-seeded Tigers (23-2) eliminated the visiting 11th-seeded Bulldogs (17-9) in a quarterfinal.

Colfax eliminated sixth-seeded Liberty Bell (20-4) 6-3 in the first round at Napavine HS.

Napavine 5, Chewelah 4: Grady Wilson hit a walk-off single, and the Tigers eliminated the visiting 14th-seeded Cougars (15-8) in a first-round game. Ryen McMillin went 3 for 4 with an RBI to lead Chewelah.

1B

DeSales 11, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 8: Hudson Hall went 2 for 5 and drove in four runs, and the 11th-seeded Fighting Irish (13-9) eliminated the third-seeded Warriors (15-8) in a quarterfinal. Brody Pitts went 3 for 3 with two runs for ACH.

Softball

2B

Freeman 12, Adna 11: Sofia Wasley hit a two-run walk-off double, finishing with six RBIs, and the top-seeded Scotties (23-3) defeated the visiting third-seeded Pirates (19-9) in the state championship game at Gateway Sports Complex in Yakima.

Adna had scored six in the top of the seventh to take an 11-8 lead, but Freeman countered with four in the bottom half.

Kaylee Ripke went 2-for-3 with a home run, double, three RBIs and four runs and struck out nine on the mound.

Freeman beat district rival Liberty 3-1 in a semifinal earlier in the day. Ripke struck out 14 in a two-hitter.

Liberty 19, Toledo 7: Jordyn Jeske went 5-for-5 with three home runs, eight RBIs and four runs, and the visiting fifth-seeded Lancers (23-4) beat the second-seeded Riverhawks (21-7) in six innings to take third place.

Haylee Mitzmberg and Jesse Brumley blasted two home runs each, and Aubrey Hoffmann hit a solo shot for Liberty.

Liberty eliminated sixth-seeded River View (24-4) 7-2 to advance to third-place game. Jeske went 2 for 3 with a home run and struck out 11.

1B

DeSales 10, Colton 0: Jadyn Tompkins drove in three runs, and the fourth-seeded Irish (23-8) defeated the sixth-seeded Wildcats (21-7) in five innings to take third place at Gateway Sports Complex.

Colton lost 11-8 to seventh-seeded Naselle (17-6) in a semifinal earlier in the day, then beat Dayton (15-10) 13-3 in five innings to advance to the third-place game.

DeSales 13, Almira/Coulee-Hartline 2: Teresa Holtzinger went 3-for-4 with two triples, and the Irish eliminated the third-seeded Warriors (18-9) in six innings in the third-place bracket.

ACH eliminated second-seeded Sunnyside Christian (18-9) 10-6 earlier in the day. Josie Bayless went 3-for-5 with a double and two RBIs.

Dayton 22, Wilbur-Creston-Keller 0: Kyla Thurston went 3-for-5 with a home run and four RBIs, and the eighth-seeded Bulldogs (15-9) eliminated the fifth-seeded Wildcats (9-8) in five innings.

Boys tennis

4A: Mead’s Josh Knaggs/Nate Shannon defeated Panthers teammates Peter Farley/Robbie Wrigley 6-3, 6-4 in the state doubles championship.

3A: Central Valley’s Sam Benedetti lost to Micah Nelson of Prairie 6-4, 6-4 in the seventh-place bracket.

2A: Pullman’s Daniel Schertenleib/Kevin Chi lost to Selah’s Caleb Adams/Luke Gates 6-2, 6-0 in the seventh-place bracket.

2B/1B: St. George’s Joe Sudlow/Steven Liu beat Pateros’ Dion Reyes/Jackson Newman 6-2, 6-4 in the state third-place match.

Girls tennis

4A: Mead’s Devyn Hoppe/Stacy Wang lost to Issaquah’s Lily Narkunas/Valorie Ni 6-3, 6-2 in the state third-place match. The Panthers lost their semifinal earlier in the day to Issaquah’s Liza Lakely/Katie Yin 6-3, 6-2.

In doubles, Mead’s Kiera Hayes/Sarah Jolley lost to Rogers (Puyallup)’s Alyse Cosme/Sophie Cosme in the state seventh-place match 6-1, 6-2.

3A: Central Valley’s Kate Bendele lost to Mt. Tahoma’s Vanessa Swain 6-1, 6-2 in the seventh-place bracket. University’s Daniela Longo lost to Bellevue’s Elina Egesdal 6-1, 6-1 in the seventh-place bracket.

In doubles, Mt. Spokane’s Addy Vanwert/Bella Morris lost in the seventh-place bracket to Thomas Jefferson’s Avery Buchan/Callie Moore 6-1, 6-4.

2A: West Valley’s Noelle Hayes lost to Bremerton’s Lucy Cao 6-0, 6-2 in the seventh-place bracket.

WV’s Brynlee Ordinario/Cassie Kappen beat Olympic’s Chelsea Barber/Audrey Murphy 7-6, 5-7, 7-6 in the state seventh-place match. WV’s Avery Spunich/Sophia Smith lost to Barber/Murphy 6-0, 6-0 earlier in the day.

2B/1B: Freeman’s Avery Boswell lost to La Salle’s Natalie Richardson 6-1, 6-0 in the state third-place match.

Newport’s Emmalee Doughty/Marissa Dahl beat Chewelah’s Cora Grooms/Emily Howder 6-2, 6-3 in the state third-place match.