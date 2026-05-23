Rex Huppke: Bezos doesn’t want his taxes raised. I say we give it a try

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Rex Huppke USA Today

Billionaire Jeff Bezos has boldly put forth a challenge to Americans.

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC, he referenced a hypothetical New York City school teacher and said, “You could double the taxes I pay, and it’s not going to help that teacher in Queens. I promise you.”

Promises from billionaires will be worth about as much as cash in the postapocalyptic wasteland we’ll soon inhabit, thanks to all the billionaires. (I’m guessing the primary currency will be potable water and locally sourced rich-people meat).

So I’ll respond to Mr. Bezos with this: “You say doubling your taxes won’t help regular Americans. Well, sir, that’s a risk I’m willing to take. What say we quintuple your taxes and see what shakes out?”

“If people want me to pay more billions right, then let’s have that debate, but don’t pretend that that’s going to solve the problem,” Bezos said.

Counterpoint: It would certainly help the problem of income inequality and, again, even if it winds up failing, I’m 1,000% OK with giving the “you pay more billions” thing a test run.

I’ll point out that Bezos was being interviewed in Florida on the floor of his sprawling rocket-ship factory. I have a long-standing belief that guys who can afford sprawling rocket-ship factories should be taxed heavily enough that they think twice before buying another rocket-ship factory.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy recently wrote the following:

“According to ProPublica, Bezos paid a true effective tax rate of less than 1 percent (0.98) on his total income (including unrealized gains) from 2014 through 2018. During this same period, he reported $4.2 billion in income but received an estimated $99 billion in wealth growth.

“Not only did Bezos pay a significantly lower tax rate than any middle-class Americans, but there were multiple years where Bezos paid nothing at all in income taxes. While having billions of dollars of wealth, Bezos consistently avoided income tax by offsetting earned income with other investment losses and various deductions, all while Amazon stock was rapidly rising.”

So, again, if the Amazon executive chairman wants to prove that raising his taxes won’t help a teacher in Queens, let’s put it to the test. Let’s do a tenfold tax increase – heck, make it twentyfold! – on him and his coterie of assorted island-owners and yacht-havers and whatnot.

Raising taxes on the rich has popular support. As Californians consider a one-time 5% tax on billionaires to fund healthcare, a Los Angeles Times poll by UC Berkeley’s Institute of Governmental Studies published in March found 52% of registered voters supported the tax, and only 33% oppose it.

And a Pew Research Center poll last year found that 58% of Americans are in favor of raising taxes on household income over $400,000.

Americans are watching the rich do exceedingly well while they struggle to manage soaring gas prices, AI-induced layoffs and high food costs. They’re watching President Donald Trump boast about a towering new White House ballroom and seeing people like Bezos playing with space ships while suggesting there’s nothing they could possibly do to help that poor mythical school teacher in Queens.

To Bezos’ kind of credit, he did say in the CNBC interview that he thinks the bottom half of earners should pay no income tax. But he’s using that as an argument against raising his taxes, which leads me to suggest: Why not both?

More and more, people are seeing staggering economic inequality. Most won’t go so far as to say billionaires shouldn’t exist, but many, if not all, will agree that some degree of fairness is reasonable and necessary.

So let’s go, Bezos. Let’s raise your taxes and let the chips fall where they may.

Because if something doesn’t shift soon to level the playing field, the only people making billions will be folks in the torch and pitchfork industry.

Follow USA Today columnist Rex Huppke on Bluesky at @rexhuppke.bsky.social and on Facebook at facebook.com/RexIsAJerk.