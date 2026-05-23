Roynier Hernandez leads hit parade, Spokane Indians beat Vancouver in wild one 10-7

Spokane Indians infielder Roynier Hernandez celebrates his seventh inning home run against the Vancouver Canadians on May 23, 2026 at Avista Stadium. (James Snook)

From staff reports

Roynier Hernandez led a productive performance from the Spokane Indians’ lineup, which recorded a season-high 15 hits with four home runs during a 10-7 win over the visiting Vancouver Canadians on Saturday in the fifth game of a High-A Northwest League series at Avista Stadium.

Hernandez, playing second base, went 4-for-5 with four RBIs, hitting two doubles and a go-ahead, two-run homer in the seventh inning.

The Indians (18-26) trailed 6-5 entering the seventh after Vancouver (18-26) plated three runs in the top half.

Spokane’s Tommy Hopfe reached on a fielding error to lead off the seventh, and Hernandez followed with a shot over the caboose in right-center. Jack O’Dowd and Robert Calaz hit back-to-back RBI doubles later in the inning to put Spokane ahead 9-6.

Kelvin Hidalgo capped his three-hit evening with a leadoff homer in the eighth for Spokane.

Calaz, the No. 5 prospect in the Colorado Rockies organization, also had three hits, including a solo homer in the sixth. Juan Castillo added a two-run blast two batters later to break a tie and make it 5-3 Indians, but the Canadians struck in the seventh with J.R. Freethy’s two-run shot and Alexis Hernandez’s RBI double.

Spokane’s Yujanyer Herrera had one of his best starts of the season, allowing three runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts over five innings. Reliever Hunter Omlid got his first win, giving up three runs on four hits with four strikeouts over two innings. Francis Rivera picked up his third save, surrendering one run and one hit over the final two innings.

First pitch of the series finale is set for 1:05 p.m. Sunday.