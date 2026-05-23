Russia strikes Kyiv with massive missile and drone attack, killing one

A person walks on a debris-scattered street in the aftermath of an overnight Russian missile and drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 24, 2026. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (Thomas Peter)

Yuliia Dysa and Daniel Flynn Reuters

KYIV, Ukraine – Russia struck Ukraine’s capital Kyiv on Sunday with a massive wave of missiles and drones that damaged residential buildings and schools, killing at least one person, officials ​said.

Explosions reverberated through the city shortly after 1 a.m. , just after Ukraine’s air force had warned on its Telegram ⁠channel that Russia might launch an Oreshnik intermediate-range ballistic missile.

Ukraine’s air force did ‌not immediately respond to a request for ​comment on whether an Oreshnik missile hit any target during the attack.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram that one person was killed after a nine-story residential building in ⁠the capital’s central district of Shevchenko was ‌hit. Emergency services were ‌on site to extinguish the blaze, he said.

In the same neighbourhood, several people were trapped inside an ⁠air raid shelter at a school after a strike blocked its entrance with debris, Klitschko said. More people ‌were believed to be ‌stuck inside a shelter at a business centre in Shevchenko, the head of the city’s military administration said.

According to the ⁠city military administration, 20 people were injured in ​the overnight attack.

Three more ⁠people ​were injured in the broader Kyiv region, according to the governor, Mykola Kalashnyk.

On Saturday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Russia was preparing a strike against Ukraine using the ⁠Oreshnik missile, citing intelligence from Ukraine, the U.S. and Europe.

Russia has already attacked Ukraine twice with the Oreshnik, a missile Russian President ⁠Vladimir Putin has boasted is impossible to intercept because of its reported velocity of more than 10 times the speed of sound.

Zelenskyy’s warning came after Putin ordered ⁠his military to prepare ‌options for retaliation against Ukraine for a ​drone strike ‌on a student dorm in the Russian-occupied Luhansk region ​of eastern Ukraine on Friday.

Ukraine’s military denied the accusations and said it had targeted a Russian drone command unit.