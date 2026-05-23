This day in history: North Central High School rocked by election fraud. Geology report ages Spokane area at 1 million years

By Jim Kershner The Spokesman-Review

From 1976: Charges of election fraud and “glaring irregularities” were running rampant at North Central High School.

At issue was an extremely close race for student body president. Several candidates were “actively campaigning in the polling area.” They were also allegedly keeping a “running tally” of the votes, as opposed to waiting until the end of the election to tally the votes.

“Students passing out ballots and checking to see if students were properly registered to vote were accused of telling unsure voters whom to vote for,” said The Spokesman-Review. “And towards the end of election day were even giving out unsolicited advice to voting students,” ASB faculty adviser Dean Rieken said.

Ricken added that “out in the real world, people can be arrested for some of the things that were done here.” Yet he also said he was partly to blame for not impressing on the students “the seriousness of the their task.”

The results of the election were invalidated and a new one was held, which flipped the outcome.

From 1926: Federal geologists just completed a new survey of the Latah Formation, found near Spokane, revealing that Spokane’s history was “A Million Years Old,” in the words of an S-R headline.

This geologic formation was in evidence in the Latah Creek Valley and also west and south of the city and “north almost to Elk.”

Their report was “profusely illustrated with photographs of fossil leaves, grasses, animal life and plants, many of which are now in the Grace Campbell Memorial Museum.”

The report said that the “valleys of this area have been excavated, filled and reexcavated time after time.”

“When the Spokane River, therefore, has finally completed its task of reexcavating its valley, Spokane Falls, Coeur d’Alene Lake and many other beautiful water bodies will have disappeared,” the report concluded.