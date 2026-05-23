This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Tribune News Service

Bestsellers Fiction

1. “A Parade of Horribles (Dungeon Crawler Carl)” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

2. “Yesteryear: A Novel” by Caro Claire Burke (Knopf)

3. “Broken Dove” by Dani Francis (Del Rey)

4. “The Fourth Option: A Novel” by Jack Carr and M.P. Woodward (Atria/Bestler)

5. “Our Perfect Storm” by Carley Fortune (Berkley)

6. “The Calamity Club: A Novel” by Kathryn Stockett (Spiegel & Grau)

7. “26 Beauties: A Women’s Murder Club Thriller” by James Patterson (Little, Brown)

8. “Fury Bound: A Wolves of Ruin Novel” by Sable Sorensen (Requited)

9. “The Last Mandarin: A Novel” by Louise Penny and Mellissa Fung (Minotaur)

10. “Starside (Deluxe Limited Edition)” by Alex Aster (Avon)

Nonfiction

1. “Suicidal Empathy: Dying to Be Kind” by Gad Saad (Broadside)

2. “Strangers: A Memoir of Marriage” by Belle Burden (Dial)

3. “Dig In!: Over 100 Easy, Delicious, and Stress-Free Recipes to Make on Repeat (A Cookbook)” by Erin O’Brien (Simon Element)

4. “Birth Vibes: Stories and Strategies for an Empowered Birth” by Jen Hamilton (Grand Central)

5. “Take Me to Your Leader: Perspectives on Your First Alien Encounter” by Neil deGrasse Tyson (Simon Six)

6. “The Mission Generation: Reclaim Your Purpose, Rewrite Success, Rebuild Our Future” by Arun Gupta and Thomas J. Fewer (Wiley)

7. “The Case for America: An Argument on Behalf of Our Nation” by Bret Baier (Mariner)

8. “Famesick: A Memoir” by Lena Dunham (Random House)

9. “Dogs, Boys, and Other Things I’ve Cried About: A Memoir – A Tender Story of Fostering Rescue Pups and Finding Love in the Big City” by Isabel Klee (Morrow)

10. “The U.S. Constitution: A Comprehensive and Annotated Guide for the Modern Reader” by Melissa Murray (37 Ink)