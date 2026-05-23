Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Christopher S. Renz and Kimber L. Sperger, both of Spokane.

Mark C. White and Susan C. Purkett, both of Spokane.

Keegan R. Learn and Alicia M. Buckley, both of Spokane.

Trevor A. Paternoster and Lauren M. Achenbach, both of Spokane.

Caysen D. Loutzenhiser, of Sandpoint, and Jaynie M. Fagan, of Dalton Gardens, Idaho.

Taylor J. Kelly and Rebecca A. Schmidt, both of San Francisco.

Ryan L. Nairine and Kristina M. O’Donnell, both of Spokane Valley.

Brandon P. Ricci and Nichole L. Holt, both of Colbert.

Phillip J. A. Estrada, of Spokane, and Rikki J. Miller, of Elk.

Timothy J. Fox, of Mead, and Kaylie M. Banik, of Spokane.

Derek S. Boles and Kylie A. Nix, both of Spokane Valley.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group v. Endy N. Cruz, et al., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Maria Laborte, restitution of premises.

Onyx Properties LLC v. Johnnie Burlington, et al., restitution of premises.

Cedar Summit Estates (Phase III) LLC v. Sean M. Austin, restitution of premises.

Aarowleaf Townhomes LLC v. Kayley Vinzant, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Kayle Baird, restitution of premises.

FAC Broadway LLC v. Nicholas Cheruiyot, et al., restitution of premises.

Basalt Ridge LLC v. Luke Wardrop, et al., restitution of premises.

Glencrest Spokane Valley LLC v. Moesha Gray, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Johnny Walls, et al., restitution of premises.

Prestige World Wide Properties LLC, et al. v. Dustin Speicher, restitution of premises.

City Gate v. Rhett Zorn, et al., restitution of premises.

Community Frameworks v. Maranda Sherman, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Kayla Cooke, restitution of premises.

Hidden Pines Limited Partnership v. Gary Bliss, restitution of premises.

600 Main Inc. Dustin Briscoe, restitution of premises.

Breslin Holdings 2022 LLC v. John Looper, restitution of premises.

CSC Riverton Realty LLC v. Zachary Erickson, restitution of premises.

Okl Properties LLC v. Jessica O’Brien, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 East Mansfield Owner III LLC v. Ne A. J. Hill, et al., restitution of premises.

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Frank Muller, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Gayle C. Lumbert, et al., restitution of premises.

GS Bains LLC v. Robert Fleck, et al., restitution of premises.

Strahan Revocable Living Trust v. Mariah L. Spradlin, restitution of premises.

Rencorp Realty LLC v. Aaron Parkins, et al., restitution of premises.

Naowriz D. Master v. Jason Sackmann and East Farms Investments LLC, complaint.

American Family Mutual Insurance Co. v. Deonte King, complaint for conversion.

Environment Control Restoration Services Inc. v. American Strategic Insurance Corp., complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Huggins Epperson, Misty D. and Epperson, Ryan D.

Valdivia, Tanya D. and Gino P.

Eberhardt, Grazielle C. and Gino P.

Kivett, Dakota P. and Brooke

Nelson, Denise R. and Randy S.

Wolfe, James T. and Susan M.

Adams, Charmayne R. and Feyerherm, Jordan P.

Hoffman, Laurel P. and Stephen M.

Lucas, Taucia L. and Dusty J.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Scot S. Smith, 53; $10,430.76 restitution, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree organized retail theft and eight counts of first-degree trafficking stolen property.

Judge Marla L. Polin

Jacob Thompson, 34; 48 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to four counts of criminal mischief.

Samantha M. Hill, 42; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of criminal mischief and third-degree domestic malicious mischief.

Lisa D. Comeslast, 103 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jason T. Mansfield, Moses Lake; debts of $88,169.

Joseph R. Knapp Spokane; debts of $46,543.

Jeffrey M. and Jennifer K. Barlow, Spokane; debts of $451,868.

Adam E. Hallenius, Deer Park; debts of $90,853.

Tiffany N. Martin, Cheney; debts of $70,901.

Billie K. Hieronymus, Spokane Valley; debts of $58,056.

Dylan M. Solberg, Spokane; debts of $54,303.

James D. Hotchkiss, Spokane Valley; debts of $53,343.

Alethea J. Sherman, Spokane; debts of $10,313.

Jon C. Hook, Spokane; debts of $88,474.

Asusena Sanchez Gonzalez, Spokane Valley; debts of $29,954.

Greg P. Crooks, Spokane Valley; debts of $16,941.

Juan C. Gaytan Chavez, Spokane; debts of $60,955.

Matthews L. and Nicholia Y. Armitage, Spokane; debts of $94,131.

Justin J. Gethers, Spokane Valley; debts of $45,700.

Sarah A. Zelinger, Spokane; debts of $80,853.

Amunique Brown, Airway Heights; debts of $31,032.

Kevin L. and Lana L. Jones, Spokane; debts of $43,208.

Amber N. Earnhart, Spokane; debts of $276,586.

Ken A. Johnson, Spokane; debts of $97,704.

Jeffrey S. Allen, Spokane Valley; debts of $603,682.

Isai B. Vela Betances, Spokane; debts of $37,500.

Wage-earner petitions

Jeffrey M. and Jennifer K. Barlow, Spokane; debts of $451,868.

Trevor L. Worrell, Spokane; debts not listed.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kevin A. Jones, 68; 10 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Rhiannon R. Carson, 41; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Bridget J. Parker, 33; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, third-degree theft.

Fidencio R. Salmeron Gonzales, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

John H. Sinclair, 62; $990.50 fine, 24 months of probation, reckless driving and driving while intoxicated.

Patrick Winson, 39; 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.