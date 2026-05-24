19 injured after stampede at South Carolina bike festival

By Drew Pittock USA Today

Nineteen people were injured after a crowd stampede at an event in South Carolina early Sunday, Horry County Fire Rescue announced on social media.

Just after 1 a.m. local time, emergency crews responded to a “stage area” in Atlantic Beach, near South Carolina’s famed Myrtle Beach, following reports of a “stampede incident,” Horry County Fire Rescue ​wrote in a Facebook post. The stage was part of the weekend-long Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival, an annual event that has taken place in the South Carolina coastal town for 40 years.

According to the ⁠Town of Atlantic Beach, estimates from recent years suggest that crowds can range from 300,000 to 400,000 attendees.

‘Brief chain reaction within the crowd that ‌lasted only seconds’

Horry County Fire Rescue said that 19 people suffered ​injuries during the stampede, none of which were life-threatening, and that three people were transported to the hospital.

According to a statement the Town of Atlantic Beach shared with local media outlet WMBF, the incident appears to have started when a person started running, “causing a brief chain reaction within the crowd that lasted only seconds.”

Multiple ⁠law enforcement agencies at the scene determined there were no “confirmed fights, weapons, ‌or direct threats to public safety” preceding ‌the incident, according to the town’s statement.

The town’s statement noted that personnel from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division took to the stage and informed the crowd that there ⁠had been no incident or threat. Once the situation stabilized, the town added, the event resumed as normal.

“Our focus is on making sure people understand what actually occurred and the measures that were in ‌place,” interim Town Manager Titus Leaks said ‌in a statement. “This was a brief crowd reaction that was quickly identified and managed by law enforcement who were already in position. We planned ahead, we responded quickly, and we will continue to build on that ⁠to ensure the safety of everyone who visits Atlantic Beach.”

An annual gathering

Speaking to WMBF, festival ​attendee Emilia Kornegay said: “For most of ⁠the event, ​it was nice and there was so many of us so for it to turn out as well as it did for so long I wouldn’t have expected that stampede.”

Aside from the stampede, the Town of Atlantic Beach said that it shut down one of the stages early ⁠one night “to help control the crowd and maintain a safe environment.” Traffic going into Atlantic Beach was also suspended on Friday night and Saturday night due to “safety concerns” and as a “precautionary measure.”

The Town of Atlantic Beach said the “isolated ⁠moment” should not taint an otherwise successful event.

“The Black Pearl Cultural Heritage and Bike Festival has been held for over 40 years and continues to attract visitors from across the country because of the positive experience it provides,” the town said in its statement. “It is unfortunate that this ⁠brief incident is overshadowing the many safe, enjoyable, ‌and well-executed aspects of the weekend that are not being widely reported.”

The ​Black Pearl Cultural Heritage ‌and Bike Festival, also known as Black Bike Week, was started in 1980 by the Flaming ​Knight Riders bike club. The event takes place every year during Memorial Day weekend.

Drew Pittock covers national trending news for USA TODAY. He can be reached at DPittock@usatodayco.com.

This article originally appeared on USA Today

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