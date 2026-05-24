A Grip on Sports: If there is one thing you might want handy while watching televised sports today, it is a set of ear plugs – though the entrity of the experience shouldn’t be missed

A GRIP ON SPORTS • There is only one word needed to describe the Sunday of Memorial Day weekend. Loud.

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• No, not loud as in the roar of the crowd. Though there is that as well. Or loud as in mouth, because most everyone connected with auto racing, whatever type, is unusually quiet this weekend as they continue to process the death of NASCAR champion Kyle Busch.

The noise comes from two race tracks. The most-fabled in American racing, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and one of the myriad of huge monuments to NASCAR in the South, Charlotte Motor Speedway. By the time today is done, those who love the engines’ roar will have experienced 1,100 miles of speed, drama and tactical brilliance.

Between seven and eight hours of it, actually, depending on variables such as the weather, crashes and whether there have been enough breaks to insert all the ads for pickups and soft drinks and beer and the like.

Everything presented visually, though, is overpowered by the thrum of the cars. Hopefully, Fox, which is in its second year broadcasting Indy, and Amazon Prime, ditto for the Coca-Cola 600, has upped their game in that regard. The rush of the Doppler effect can’t be overstated. Or undersold when Alex Palou or Tyler Reddick roar out of a turn and accelerate down a stretch.

Loud is better. At least one day this weekend.

• The term mea culpa should always be accompanied by a couple chest pats with an open palm. Wouldn’t you agree? They would be in my case if I was not typing. Or if you could see me.

So, here’s a mea culpa. You see, my memory isn’t what it used to be. Neither is my soccer judgment.

The memory culpa? It had to do with State 4A fastpitch champions of the past. I knew I covered a title when I was serving in my capacity as the S-R’s prep editor. Turns out it wasn’t the last one. Though I can’t prove it with a link to our story – the S-R’s electronic files begin in 2004 – I was in Tacoma when University won the 2003 4A crown. And wrote what I remember as a Pulitzer-Prize-worthy game story after the Titans’ 3-0 win over Prairie. At least that’s how I recall it.

Anyhow, by 2007, when Shadle Park finally broke through in pitcher Sam Skillingstad’s junior season, I was no longer in charge of the prep coverage. I had moved over to writing the precursor to this column, then known as SportsLink.

And it was in that capacity I covered, after the fact, the Highlanders’ first title. And the GSL’s last until Saturday, when Mt. Spokane earned the 3A crown with a 7-5 victory over top-seed Sedro-Woolley.

The Wildcats recent run of success has striking parallels with the one Shadle enjoyed two decades ago.

The Cats were title contenders for three years and fell short. Same with the Highlanders, who ended up appearing for four consecutive years and lost heartbreaking title games in 2006 and 2008.

Mt. Spokane features a star pitcher, Addison Jay, who is also its best hitter. Skillingstad was not of Jay’s stature at the plate but did throw all four State games in 2007 and did not allow a run. While throwing a one-hitter (her second of the tournament), she also drove in one of the two runs in the title win over Mountain View.

• My soccer knowledge is limited. Mainly limited to knowing enough to be able to converse with my eldest son about Arsenal, Inter and the Sounders.

Sadly, that wasn’t enough to save me this week.

When previewing the upcoming official announcement of the U.S. World Cup squad, I missed an obvious Sounder candidate, Alex Roldan … er, his older brother, Cristian. Seattle’s captain was named to the team this week, part of a 26-man roster that leaked out early.

Cristian, a 30-year-old midfielder, grew up in Southern California and played at UW. He has made 45 appearances with the U.S. Men’s National Team over the years. This World Cup won’t be his first. He was also a member of the 2022 squad but did not appear in any matches. It’s highly likely, though, that will change next month.

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WSU: The Cougars are one win away from the NCAA baseball tournament. A win today – they have two chances against San Diego State – and the Mountain West’s automatic berth is theirs. Colton Clark has this story on Saturday’s come-from-behind 14-9 win over the Aztecs, which propelled Washington State into the title game (or games). … Elsewhere in the (current, old and future) Pac-12 and the nation, John Canzano has one burning question for each of the Northwest FBS football teams heading into the fall. Washington State too. … Jon Wilner covers a variety of subjects in his Mercury News mailbag, including his contention the Mountain West settled the litigation with the Pac-12 and its new schools way too late. … Colorado keeps recruiting defensive linemen. … Oregon just keeps recruiting. … Is there a bowl Utah might end up in next season? … The two baseball teams meeting for the Big Ten title? That would be top-ranked UCLA, who walked off USC, and top-10-ranked Oregon, who routed host Nebraska. Huh. Maybe Pac-12 baseball was pretty good. … The Ducks pounded Washington earlier in the day. … In softball news, UCLA moved on to the College World Series by pounding out a sweep of UCF. … Arizona State let its first shot at getting to OKC slip away late, losing at Texas. The teams meet again today for a World Series berth. … In basketball news, San Diego State lost a transfer for the season to a knee injury. So the Aztecs dipped into the portal and found former Oregon State forward Isaiah Sy.

Gonzaga: Around the West Coast Conference, Saint Mary’s, which upset the Zags in the baseball tournament’s first round, rode that momentum to the title. The Gaels will appear in the NCAA tournament.

Idaho: The Vandals’ basketball roster was good enough last season to lift the men into the NCAA Tournament. Then most of the players left for greener, as in NIL money, pastures. Which meant coach Alex Pribble was rebuilding again. This time, though, Peter Harriman tells us, Pribble has a different story to tell recruits, including a few local players who either have bounced back as transfers or are coming out of successful local high school programs.

Zephyr: We are re-upping Thomas Clouse and Megan Howard’s piece on the demise of Spokane’s professional women’s soccer franchise. It was the lead story in the S-R today.

Preps: We linked Dave Nichols’ coverage of Mt. Spokane’s 3A softball title win above. And do it again here in case you missed it. … A Freeman high jumper set the school record Saturday in the District 6 2B track and field meet at Whitworth. Greg Lee tells us Trenton Sandborn cleared 7-feet for the first time. And then Greg shares what else happened at the meet in this story. … Dave returns with a roundup of other action in baseball, softball and tennis.

Indians: Spokane posted a season-high 15 hits Saturday to top visiting Vancouver 10-7.

Mariners: Let’s take a moment to cover the M’s RBIs from Saturday. OK, that’s enough. There were none. And only four hits against Stephen Kolek, who threw a complete game – yes, they still happen – as Kansas City evened the series with a 4-0 win. … J.P. Crawford had a hit off the field Saturday. … Prospect Felnin Celesten’s impressive streak finally ended this week.

Storm: Zia Cooke has been a revelation this season.

Sounders: Roldan will take his World Cup-worthy talents into the final MLS game until the break. Seattle is in Los Angeles to face LAFC today.

Seahawks: Whoever buys the Hawks may want a new stadium. Good luck. Lumen Field may need some upgrades but getting the state or county or city to pay for a new stadium doesn’t seem possible.

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• Will Washington State earn a berth in the NCAA baseball tournament? Will someone new win in Indy? Will NASCAR’s race be hit by rain, as happened in qualifying? Lots of loud questions today too. We’ll try to answer them tomorrow. Until later …